View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints featuring three former Hurricanes on Monday (8:15 p.m., ESPN). The Miami Dolphins (7-7) enter the game on a six-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the NFL, and have put themselves in the AFC playoff chase where they have an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs according to the latest projection by FiveThirtyEight. A win over the Saints (7-7) would increase the percentage to 32. The Dolphins can secure a spot by winning their last three games in the new 17-game schedule with seven teams making the playoffs. The Dolphins are currently a 1/2 game behind the Ravens (8-7) for the final spot. The Saints are also in the playoff picture, a 1/2 game behind the 49ers (8-7) and Eagles (8-7) for the final two spots, but have a 53-percent chance of making the postseason.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO