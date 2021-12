Klutch Sports campaigned for Ben Simmons to be named to the NBA All-Star Game, even though he has not played a game this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons is the story for the Philadelphia 76ers, in regards to whether the team can find a trade or if he will ultimately stay. Simmons has not played a game this season, as he is unhappy with the team following their playoff exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO