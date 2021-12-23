ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Joan Didion

By Literary Hub
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Didion died today at her home in Manhattan, The New York Times reports. The legendary novelist and essayist was 87. According to Paul Bogaards, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, the cause was Parkinson’s disease. Didion was one of the most distinctive and influential contemporary writers,...

lithub.com

Chicago Sun-Times

Joan Didion, provocative author and essayist, dies at 87

NEW YORK — Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87. Didion’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the author’s death on Thursday. She died from...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Joan Didion Dies At 87: Where To Watch The Joan Didion Documentary

In recent years, Didion’s career was rehashed in a 2017 Netflix doc called Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold. Still streaming on the platform, the documentary charts the author’s personal and professional life. The film is directed by Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne, and includes conversation, archival footage, and more to help piece together the life story of the icon.
CELEBRITIES
People

Griffin Dunne Mourns the Death of His Aunt Joan Didion, Remembers 'Her Self-Respect, Certain Toughness'

Griffin Dunne is paying tribute to his beloved aunt, Joan Didion, after she died on Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. "Yesterday morning I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time. Yesterday morning her enormous readership also began their goodbyes to Joan Didion, one of the greatest writers of our time," Dunne said in a statement on Friday. (The actor, 66, is the son of Didion's brother-in-law Dominick Dunne.)
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Joan Didion, Iconic Journalist, Dead at 87

Groundbreaking American writer Joan Didion died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday after a battle with Parkinson's disease, The New York Times reports. She was 87 years old. Didion began her career in the '60s, when she won a Vogue magazine essay contest. The University of California, Berkeley graduate went on to publish five novels and six screenplays. She won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005 and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for her book, The Year of Magical Thinking.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
Riverside Press Enterprise

Remembering Joan Didion: David Ulin, Caitlin Flanagan and more celebrate the late writer

It’s not too much to say Joan Didion was an icon. Her way of seeing and writing about California was transformative. With the opening line of the essay “Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream” – “This is a story about love and death in the golden land, and begins with the country” – Didion made mythic the landscape of San Bernardino County. As she did with San Francisco and the hippie movement of the ’60s with “Slouching Toward Bethlehem.” As she did with her hometown of Sacramento in “Where I Was From.” As she did with Los Angeles – in so many pieces, really, but foremost in the slim, brutal novel, “Play It as It Lays.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
NBC San Diego

Joan Didion, Peerless Prose Stylist, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87. Didion's publisher Penguin Random House announced the author's death on Wednesday. She died from complications from Parkinson's disease,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

Joan Didion and the Opposite of Magical Thinking

It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work that her most ironic formulations are now read as sincere, and her sincerest provocations taken with a large pinch of salt. Perhaps when your subject is human delusion you end up drawing that quality out of others, even as you seek to define and illuminate it. How else to explain the odd ways we invert her meanings? We tell ourselves stories in order to live. A sentence meant as an indictment has transformed into personal credo. The same goes for “magical thinking.” Magical thinking is a disorder of thought. It sees causality where there is none, confuses private emotion with general reality, imposes—as Didion has it, perfectly, in “The White Album”—“a narrative line upon disparate images.” But the extremity of mourning aside, it was not a condition from which she generally suffered. Didion’s watchword was watchword. She was exceptionally alert to the words or phrases we use to express our core aims or beliefs. Alert in the sense of suspicious. Radically upgrading Hemingway’s “bullshit detector,” she probed the public discourse, the better to determine how much truth was in it and how much delusion. She did that with her own sentences, too. Rereading her, you find her astringency relentless, undimmed by age. Maybe this is why it remains easier to look at pictures of Didion than to read her. The look is undoubtedly a vibe. But the reading is a dissection: of our fondest aims and beliefs, of all our watchwords. To put it another way, while everyone else drank the Kool-Aid, she stuck to Coca-Cola and cigarettes:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More Celebrities Mourn Literary Icon Joan Didion

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Roberts are among the celebrities taking to social media on Thursday to honor the life of literary icon Joan Didion. Didion, the author, journalist, and style icon died on Thursday at 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force. She was best known for chronicling the 1960s counterculture in her groundbreaking book of essays, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” She won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction for her best-selling memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” And, in 2012, she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama,...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Griffin Dunne Remembers Aunt Joan Didion: In Examining Grief, She Gave ‘Hope and Meaning to Those Who Needed It Most’

Actor and filmmaker Griffin Dunne paid tribute to his aunt, acclaimed author Joan Didion, who died on Thursday at 87. Dunne said Didion, who was the subject of his haunting 2017 Netflix documentary “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” “wrote about grief to find out what she felt, but ended up giving hope and meaning to those who needed it most.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
CELEBRITIES
