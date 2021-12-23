ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Walkerville Water Association off boil order

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

The boil order for the Walkerville...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Water boil advisory ends in Arnold

The city of Arnold no longer is under a precautionary water boil advisory. The Public Water Supply District No. 1 announced this morning (Dec. 27) that the advisory had ended after test results confirmed the water is safe. Customers may have cloudy water due to air in the lines, and...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Precautionary boil order issued for city of Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- A precautionary boil order was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a water main break. On Friday morning, a 10-inch water main broke, affecting several residents in the Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Jefferson County. Crews are working to restore water service to all customers.
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Gephardt Daily

Water boil order in place for town of Oak City

OAK CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A water boil order is in place for the town of Oak City in Millard County. “NOTICE: For residents using Oak City culinary water — We have received word that a routine test of our water system has come back bad,” says a Facebook post from the city.
OAK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Boil order issued for residents of Oak City

A routine test of Oak City's water system failed a test, prompting the city to issue a boil order for residents. (Shutterstock) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. OAK CITY, Millard County – A boil order was issued on Thursday for residents of Oak City due to a failed water test.
OAK CITY, UT
5 On Your Side

Thousands of Arnold residents under boil order

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Christmas Eve holiday is starting off with an urgent water situation in Jefferson County. A boil water advisory is in effect for thousands of families in the Arnold area. Public Water Supply District No. 1 issued a precautionary boil order Friday morning after what...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on West Warren Street from North 1st Street to North 5th Street at the railroad tracks. The boil order was issued after damage to a water main.
MITCHELL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays Post

Boil Water Advisory rescinded for the city of Waldo

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Waldo public water supply system, located in Russell County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.
WALDO, KS
KSN News

Junction City boil water order lifted

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Water is safe again in Junction City, the city manager said Thursday morning. According to Junction City City Manager Allen Dinkel, the city has received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil order for the town. The wind storm on Dec. 15 knocked out power […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Your Radio Place

Boil Order Issued for Village of Kimbolton

KIMBOLTON, Ohio – A boil order has been issued until further notice. According, to The Guernsey County Water Department, the boil order is in effect for customers on Leper Rd., Liberty School Rd., Angus Rd., 8th St. Road, as well as the village of Kimbolton. AVC News will keep...
KIMBOLTON, OH
whopam.com

Madisonville boil water advisory lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had been in effect since Saturday for a large section of northern Madisonville has been lifted. Officials say water everywhere in the city is now approved for consumption.
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Monday COVID-19 local report: 149th death in Union County

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,467+3. Month ago: 3,411. Year ago: 1,400. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33. Month ago: 16. Year ago: 113...
UNION COUNTY, AR
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued in city, township of Caseville

A boil water advisory is being issued after a drop in water pressure in the city and township of Caseville. Residents should bring all water to a boil and let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using it or storing it. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
CASEVILLE, MI
KYTV

City of Newburg, Mo. issues a boil water order

NEWBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Newburg issued a boil water order. A water main broke in the city. We do not know a timeframe for the fix. City leaders ask you to vigorously boil water for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.
NEWBURG, MO
wamwamfm.com

Boil Order Cancelled

Daviess County Rural Water has cancelled the Boil Order that was put in place last Wednesday, December 15th. The order was for customers on Pine Tree Road, Pine View Drive, and North Craney Road. If you have any questions, call Daviess County Rural Water at (812)-254-4526.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Killeen Daily Herald

Two Killeen boil-water notices lifted Sunday

The city of Killeen lifted boil-water notices for portions of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and East Central Texas Expressway Sunday afternoon. The boil-water notices began Wednesday as the city of Killeen completed various repairs. The area of 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, including 700-710 Jefferis Avenue, was under...
KILLEEN, TX
KLTV

Boil Water Notice issued for Turnertown area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says a boil water notice has been issued for the Turnertown area south of Bunny’s Store in the New London Water System. Due to conditions which occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has...
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy