Black Eagle, MT

Roads re-open after Smelter Avenue bridge was damaged by a truck

By Brianna Juneau
 3 days ago
The Smelter Avenue bridge and the 15th Street North underpass in Black Eagle were closed for most of Tuesday due to a hay-hauling truck clipping the underside of the bridge, causing some damage.

The Montana Department of Transportation quickly responded to the incident to repair the damage and open the road back up.

“This is a girder that was redesigned I believe in 2005 or a little sooner. If it is hit, we can do things like we did today to get it out and to get the bridge open back up again,” said Bill Lay a bridge inspection manager for the Montana Department of Transportation.

There are several signs right before the bridge that warn oncoming traffic of the height limit, and it is the driver’s duty to know whether or not it is safe to drive underneath.

“There’s a sign right on the bridge and there’s another sign right up there at the intersection. You’ll see a diamond sign that hangs over the highway, above that is a sensor, and if someone is too high, the sensor goes off and that sign flashes and pretty much says, exit the road, you’re too high” explained Lay.

He and his team worked fast, and the bridge and underpass are now cleaned up and open for traffic once again.

The incident was originally reported to the Montana Highway Patrol as a "hit and run" crash.

A few minutes after it happened, several people reported to KRTV that the suspect vehicle had been pulled over along River Drive North between 15th Street and 25th Street.

There is no word yet on what charges or citations the truck driver may be facing.

Cascade County implements Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County has implemented Phase 1 fire restrictions. The announcement was made in a news release on Friday, December 3, 2021. The news release states: "Although the cause of the fire in the Gibson Flats area on December 1, 2021, has yet to be determined, the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were significant contributing factors and have caused Cascade County’s Disaster & Emergency Services director and the majority of the rural fire chiefs to request Cascade County to move into stage 1 fire restrictions."
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
