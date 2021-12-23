ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Legendary women's volleyball coach Russ Rose retires from Penn State after 43 seasons

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

After 43 seasons, Penn State women's volleyball head coach Russ Rose announced his retirement Thursday .

Rose led the Nittany Lions to seven NCAA titles and 41 NCAA women’s volleyball tournaments with a 1,330-229 record, ranking seventh in win percentage in all Division 1 sports.

“While I have decided to step into retirement, it has been my pleasure to serve as the head coach of the Penn State women's volleyball program over the last 43 seasons,” said Rose in a statement . “My time here has provided my family and I many memories and relationships that we will carry with us. I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program.

Rose will remain within the athletics department in an advisory role, while Katie Schumacher-Cawley will serve as interim head coach as the Lions open a nation-wide search.

“It’s difficult to appropriately capture our appreciation for Russ Rose and his service to our students, Penn State and our women’s volleyball program," said Sandy Barbour, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. "We send our heartfelt congratulations to Russ Rose on a phenomenal career at Penn State, and decades of tremendous impact on students, staff and community. He has been a mainstay of our community for more than four decades and will long be remembered for raising the profile of women’s volleyball, not just at Penn State but nationally."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdctg_0dUg9mPo00
Dec. 17, 2009, Penn State head coach Russ Rose, right, talks to his team during a time-out in an NCAA college volleyball national semifinal match against Hawaii in Tampa, Fla. Coach Rose doesn't like the word "dynasty," but it might be the most accurate term to describe Penn State's remarkable run in women's volleyball. Mike Carlson, AP

Most notably, Rose recorded 17 undefeated home seasons, led Penn State to 109 consecutive match wins – the fourth-longest streak in NCAA Division I history and second-longest by a women's team – and guided the Nittany Lions to 111 straight-set wins in 2009.

Rose is one of five NCAA Division I coaches to have 1,000 victories.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Legendary women's volleyball coach Russ Rose retires from Penn State after 43 seasons

Comments / 0

Related
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Re-ranking the college football hires for 2021. Why Josh Heupel is No. 1 and Butch Jones last

As it turns out, new Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden was "the right fit for a program that needs a complete reboot," at least through his first season. Butch Jones might be "back in more comfortable surroundings at Arkansas State," but that wasn't reflected in the standings: ASU won just two games and sat near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in Jones' first year. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scorebooklive.com

Legendary Fife volleyball and WIAA hall of fame coach Jan Kirk dies suddenly. She was 80

Jan Kirk, a WIAA and WSVCA hall of fame coach who totaled 671 victories and four state volleyball championships at Fife High School, died suddenly Thursday. She was 80. Known for her unyielding expectation for excellence, Kirk’s teams won 20 league titles and 14 West Central District crowns during her storied 24-year run (1987-2011) with her alma mater.
BURIEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Metro News

Minnesota seeks third bowl win in last four seasons under P.J. Fleck

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) clinched their third winning season in the last four years under P.J. Fleck in November. A win over the Mountaineers in Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl will give Fleck his third season of at least nine wins in his ninth season as a head coach.
MINNESOTA STATE
La Crosse Tribune

All-Tribune volleyball: Kline instrumental in Holmen state run

Ellie Kline has always enjoyed playing defense. She loves digging out ferocious serves on the volleyball court, locking down opponents on the basketball court and making the tag on a close play at the plate or blocking pitches in the dirt on a softball field. Kline has excelled at all...
HOLMEN, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Rose
Person
Sandy Barbour
Centre Daily

Memories at Rec Hall: Penn State coach Russ Rose’s true legacy found in those he pushed to success

Whenever I catch a whiff of a cigar, I think of Russ Rose. So many memories of time spent with him are tied that smell. It makes me think of many conversations he and I — and so many other media members — have had with him in front of Rec Hall, as he sat on a bench that literally has his name on it. Whether he was praising his team, lamenting their struggles, making observations of opponents or waxing about practically any other topic, Russ was rarely at a loss for honest words as a thin trail of smoke rose from his stogie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Forever Blue#Intercollegiate Athletics
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

327K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy