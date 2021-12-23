ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A seamstress created an entire holiday wardrobe using clothes she bought from the thrift store

By Celia Fernandez
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF1Ad_0dUg9keM00
Caitlin Trantham's holiday wardrobe is made up entirely of thrifted finds. Caitlin Trantham
  • In 2020, Caitlin Trantham started transforming thrift-store clothes into outfits that look brand-new.
  • The self-taught seamstress, who has gone viral on TikTok for her skills, shared some of the outfits she put together for the holidays.

After years of using her sewing skills to make blankets, Caitlin Trantham shifted to transforming thrift-store finds into brand-new outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfYQr_0dUg9keM00
Trantham created this look from oversized pajamas she bought at a thrift store in Hawaii. Caitlin Trantham

At the beginning of 2020, Trantham decided to start transforming thrift-store clothes after finding that vintage fashion was either too expensive or too hard to find.

"I've always been a thrifter, and I started going to the stores and looking for those types of clothes," she told Insider of vintage fashion.

Since she's become such a big fan of creating everyday wardrobe pieces from her thrift-store finds, it's no surprise that Trantham has created some festive looks for the holiday season, too.

She told Insider that this red dress was originally oversized pajamas that she bought at a thrift store in Hawaii. Trantham transformed it into a shift dress and added some white trim. She paired it with a white belt, Converse, and a homemade scrunchie headband.

"I would wear this shopping for presents, to the kids' school, or anytime during the holiday season," she said. "Most of our celebrations will include the sun, sand, and outdoor adventures."

Trantham described her holiday style as "classic with a little bit of vintage and whimsy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkjuS_0dUg9keM00
Trantham loves to have fun with her holiday looks. Caitlin Trantham

This vintage dress was thrifted in Missouri and was designed with stunning beaded stars and zodiac signs. Trantham paired it with glittery Badgley Mischka shoes she bought for $4 and a star headband from Michaels.

She said it's the perfect dress to wear on New Year's Eve or to go out dancing with friends during the holiday season.

Trantham added that aside from getting to party a bit, her favorite part of the holiday season is seeing the world be kinder and more compassionate.

"We get to see everything with a warm glowy lens," she said.

Trantham said bows are a must-have throughout the holiday season because they add a "bit of festive kitsch to your wardrobe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14s1To_0dUg9keM00
Trantham is a big fan of wearing bows during the holidays. Caitlin Trantham

Trantham bought this dress from a thrift store in North Carolina and accessorized it with a bow clip from Target and a pair of Skechers knit flats. She paired the plaid look with a snowflake Pyrex container that she said would be perfect to take to a cookie-swap party or a potluck lunch with friends.

While Trantham's excited about wearing lots of bows and holiday sweaters, she said she's most looking forward to continuing the tradition of decorating her family's Christmas tree with her kids.

"We don't have a fancy one, but rather one of those cluttered ones with crazy random ornaments that were gifted to us and handmade by the kids," she said of their tree. "We all love rooting through the ornament box and pulling out our favorites. Those memories are priceless."

Bows aside, Trantham said her favorite thing to wear during the holidays is a "tacky" vintage sweater because it's comfortable and festive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38U9H8_0dUg9keM00
Trantham loves wearing sweaters during the holidays. Caitlin Trantham

Trantham bought this Karen Jones sweater from a thrift store in North Carolina. The white sweater was made with beautiful beaded designs like a Christmas tree, ornaments, and even a teddy bear. She layered it over a vintage gold knit dress, vintage shoes she bought at a thrift store in Hawaii, and a headband she found at Ross.

The TikToker said this outfit would be perfect to wear to school parties or just running errands during this season because it's cozy but still celebratory.

"I'm a busy mom with lots of holiday cheer, but always choose comfort for running around," she said.

Trantham broke one of her own rules when it came to putting this festive outfit together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTWxL_0dUg9keM00
Trantham has a rule that she doesn't buy fast fashion from the thrift store. Caitlin Trantham

Trantham has a rule against buying fast-fashion brands at thrift stores. However, she said this red top with a bow in the center from Forever 21 was too cute to pass up. She paired it with a vintage skirt and heels that she made.

"I hunted for cute bow shoes secondhand and came up empty, so I made my own. I found these red suede heels at Savers, and bought matching fabric bows," she said. "I would wear this to dinner, or a holiday party."

Trantham added that wearing bows is the perfect way of "letting everyone know that you're the real present this year."

