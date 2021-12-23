ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For $180 a year, you can get access to hundreds of Masterclass courses led by celebrities like Alicia Keys and Gordon Ramsay — here are 18 of our favorites

By Remi Rosmarin, Mara Leighton
 3 days ago
MasterClass helps you learn new skills from experts in the field. MasterClass; Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

Unfortunately, 23-time-Grand-Slam-winners and famed showrunners aren't easy to contact. So, MasterClass is bridging the gap and recruiting the best of the best to teach us the secrets to their crafts.

For $180, MasterClass gives you unlimited access to culinary arts courses from some of the top chefs in the world, including Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, and Alice Waters.

We report on many education platforms, and MasterClass is one of our favorites (as well as one of our go-to gifts). The videos have great production value, courses are engaging and fast-moving, and you get a mix of practical tools as well as nuggets of insights into the lives of the celebrities we love.

Plus, the app makes using MasterClass very easy; I've even listened to the audio-only versions like pseudo podcasts.

MasterClass FAQs:

  1. How much does it cost? MasterClass costs $180 for its annual subscription ($15 a month), which gives you unlimited access to all its classes until you cancel. Right now, you can buy one membership, get the second for free as a virtual gift until December 28.
  2. Is it worth it? If you will use MasterClass more than a few times, yes, the yearly pass may be worth it. If you won't, or you need something more intensive or traditionally academic, consider other online learning sites like Coursera or edX.
  3. How does MasterClass work? MasterClass classes are about 2-5 hours on average, with individual lessons ranging from 2-5 minutes. Classes include pre-recorded video lessons by your instructor, a class workbook, interactive assignments, and sometimes community activities. MasterClass may have opportunities for students to submit work to instructors for feedback, but that's not the norm.

The Power of Empathy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWTQS_0dUg9UTc00

In MasterClass's first multi-course, multi-instructor series, The Power of Empathy features a mix of famous entertainers, authors, entrepreneurs, and activists who all share different stories and perspectives on what it means to lead an empathic life.

Hillary Rodham Clinton Teaches the Power of Resilience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeANu_0dUg9UTc00

For the first time ever, Hillary reads her would-be 2016 victory speech — and shares her advice from her decades-long political career as a former first lady, US senator, Secretary of State, and first female US presidential nominee.

Chris Voss Teaches the Art of Negotiation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuES5_0dUg9UTc00

During his time as an FBI hostage negotiator, Chris Voss mastered all of the facets of communication and compromise. While your everyday negotiations may not be as high-stake, Voss's strategies can help you get the outcomes you want — whether it's a promotion at your job or a big decision in your relationship.

Samuel L. Jackson Teaches Acting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekYae_0dUg9UTc00

It's hard to believe now that Samuel L. Jackson had a stutter growing up, one that actually stopped him from talking for a year. You can learn about how he overcame this obstacle to become an Oscar nominee in this course on acting, which particularly focuses on how to develop a character.

Thomas Keller Teaches Cooking Techniques

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZQSk_0dUg9UTc00

Chef Thomas Keller's restaurants, like The French Laundry, have been awarded quite a few Michelin stars and have people eagerly waiting months at a time for reservations. In his MasterClass, he breaks down the basics of some of the most essential cooking techniques, like braising meats and making stocks. Read a review of the course (and other MasterClass cooking courses) here.

Ron Finley Teaches Gardening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRDEN_0dUg9UTc00

Ron Finley has launched a movement around an unusual form of protest: gardening. In 2011, Finley was issued an arrest warrant for planting fruits and vegetables on the curbside strip outside his home in South Central LA — a food desert. Two years later, his story helped change LA laws and, a decade later, he's helped plant dozens of community gardens. In his MasterClass, Finley teaches you how to grow your own food, avoid killing your plants, and the beauty and community you can find in healthy food. Read a review of the course here.

Serena Williams Teaches Tennis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vTeb_0dUg9UTc00

If you want to be a pro, you have to practice like one. Get the chance to experience the same drills Serena runs every day, as well as some insight into the importance of mental strength in the game.

Questlove Teaches DJing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IT4SW_0dUg9UTc00

Questlove — iconic DJ, Grammy winner, and The Roots drummer — teaches collecting and mixing music. You'll learn how to transition from genre to genre to curate the perfect playlist, whether just for yourself or to wow your friends.

Margaret Atwood Teaches Creative Writing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RANTb_0dUg9UTc00

Writer's block is a major challenge, but hopefully, some inspiration from Margaret Atwood can bring you out of your funk. The Man Booker Prize-winner's lessons delve into character development, point of view, structuring a novel, and more. Read a review of the course here.

Annie Leibovitz Teaches Photography

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibuAx_0dUg9UTc00

Annie Leibovitz claims the title of first-ever female chief photographer at "Rolling Stone," along with plenty of other accomplishments. Here, she sheds light on her photography philosophy and shows how a great photo comes to life.

Christina Aguilera Teaches Singing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjPKu_0dUg9UTc00

Whether you want to fine-tune your vocal craft or have no musical experience beyond singing "happy birthday" to your friends and family, Christina Aguilera has the techniques to help you take it up a notch. The Grammy Award winner gives you practical tips on how to polish your sound as well as share some stories about her career trajectory.

Apollonia Poilâne Teaches Bread Baking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqOO0_0dUg9UTc00

Apollonia Poilâne, the third-generation baker and CEO of the famous Parisian bakery Poilâne, teaches you how to use all of your senses when baking an ideal loaf from scratch. She outlines best practices for a variety of French breads — rustic wheat, rye, brioche, and her beloved sourdough loaves — with warmth and clarity. Read a review of the course (and other MasterClass cooking courses) here.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Teaches Scientific Thinking and Communication

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWXSB_0dUg9UTc00

Ivy League degrees, bestselling books, and a Grammy award are just some of Neil deGrasse Tyson's accolades. In this course, the renowned astrophysicist will help you see into the mind of a scientist, giving you plenty of skills to help you strengthen the way you think and communicate along the way.

Carlos Santana Teaches the Art and Soul of Guitar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwdyQ_0dUg9UTc00

If you're looking for a classic, technical guitar lesson, this course probably isn't for you. If, however, you're looking to understand how one of the world's most popular guitarists approaches the instrument, draws inspiration for his music, and found his unique sound, you'll love this class with Carlos Santana.

Bob Iger Teaches Business Strategy and Leadership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSMoe_0dUg9UTc00

As the former CEO and current Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger was responsible for some of the brand's most important acquisitions, including Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. His lesson dives into everything from business insights from the acquisition process to how to use your time effectively and productively.

Kelly Wearstler Teaches Interior Design

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvGhp_0dUg9UTc00

Ever wondered how to make your space look like it's plucked off an "Architectural Digest" page while still feeling like it's distinctly yours? It's a tall order, but Kelly Wearstler has designed enough celebrity homes and boutique hotels to give you all the tips and tricks you need to know to redefine your own space. You'll learn how to choose colors for any room, make a space feel larger, and even curate an art collection.

Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4Sn0_0dUg9UTc00

Dominque Ansel is revered for his creative takes on delicious pastries, like the Cronut, a croissant-donut hybrid that garners hours-long lines outside of his SoHo bakery in New York. In this course, you'll learn the precise technique Ansel uses to bake his famous treats. Fruit tarts, chocolate cakes, and mini madeleines are just some of the desserts you'll learn to bake.

Daniel Negreanu Teaches Poker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URy0a_0dUg9UTc00

There's no one better to help you perfect your poker face than Daniel Negreanu — he's won the World Series of Poker six times. He'll help you learn even the most complex poker concepts so you can increase your win rate the next time you sit around the felt.

A review of MasterClass:

MasterClass is one of my favorite online learning platforms, and I've had personal experience with a fair share of them (Coursera, Skillshare, edX, Rosetta Stone, CreativeLive, and so on).

Compared to many online courses, MasterClass's follow the format of a one-sided conversation more than an academic setting, which can make learning feel more engaging.

I love that I'm able to learn conventional and not-so-conventional tricks and tips from giants of any industry — some of whom are on my shortlist of favorite authors, actors, musicians, and chefs. Classes are pretty short (2-5 hours total), and the lessons are between 5-25 minutes each.

I also get access to notes, additional reading resources, and a community. And it's nice that I can download lessons or use Audio Mode in the car as a de facto audiobook on days when my attention span is low.

Plus, the diversity, quality, and flexibility of its online classes is hard to beat. If I'm going through a cooking phase, I can watch bite-sized clips that are interesting and useful. And if something isn't my number one passion, the allure of a "master" helps me remain interested in the lessons.

Personally, I enjoy having yearly access. If you're a lifelong learner, it gives you the ability to jump around different subjects with tools like "topic playlists" that queue up stuff you might like. For me, it's worth the $180 — it's informative without feeling overly stringent or overwhelming. But if you're interested in deep-diving into only one topic, I'd recommend auditing a class at Coursera or edX rather than dropping $180 just to access one MasterClass. — Mara Leighton, senior reporter

