Bills at Patriots: 3 key matchups in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in their upcoming Week 16 game.

While the stakes will be very high regarding the AFC East, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5):

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB JC Jackson

In Week 13 against the Patriots, Diggs did lead the Bills with four catches for 51 yards. But… the wind. Diggs, quarterback Josh Allen, and the rest of Buffalo’s passing attack was held back because of the elements.

That alone creates a need for Diggs to step up this time around to change the outcome with the weather slated to be milder.

Then there’s also the unknown status of receiver Emmanuel Sanders plus Cole Beasley already being declared out. If both can’t go, a big game for Diggs is key.

OL Spencer Brown vs. ED Matthew Judon

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes under pressure by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Judon has been a stud in his first season with the Patriots. He showed that against the Bills in Round 1. He had a sack, tackle for loss and two QB hits.

It wasn’t all up to Brown to stop him. In fact, Judon’s sack was against guard Daryl Williams, but that’s still the right side of the offensive line where Judon will likely lineup a bunch again.

Brown will be there, assuming left tackle Dion Dawkins returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 before Sunday.

LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Running back Damien Harris is a name to watch this week in New England. He has been limited with a hamstring injury. If he does not play, Stevenson will likely be the leading rusher for the Patriots.

Need we say more? The Bills were awful defending the run a few weeks ago when the Patriots were in Orchard Park. That has to improve, and so does Edmunds.