Bills update vaccination policy for youth fans at Highmark Stadium

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills announced changes to vaccination policies moving forward at their home field at Highmark Stadium. All are effective immediately.

All are also relating to fans between the ages of 5 and 11.

The rundown:

  • All guests, 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for entry into all events, concerts, and Bills games.
  • To verify COVID-19 vaccines, fans must have either Physical Vaccination Cards (photo will NOT be accepted), NYS Excelsior Pass, or a government digital vaccine proof from outside New York.
  • COVID-19 negative test results will not be accepted for entry.
The Bills play on the road in their next game against the Patriots.

After that, their final two games against the Falcons (Jan. 2), and Jets (Jan. 9) will have these rules mandated.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

