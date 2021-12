PARMA, Ohio – Christmas is over, but not the Christmas season, which means many people likely still have their Christmas trees and other holiday decorations in place. And while that keeps things looking festive, it can cause problems if a cut Christmas tree – which can dry out quickly if not watered daily – is part of the decorations. A dried-out Christmas tree can catch fire quickly and burn in a matter of seconds. The blaze easily could cause extensive property damage and possibly injury or death to those in the home.

PARMA, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO