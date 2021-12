The Witcher star Freya Allan talks about Ciri's evolution in Season 2. The Witcher Season 2 is coming to Netflix this Friday, and one of the most interesting characters is Ciri (played by Freya Allan). The beginning of the show's sophomore season sees Ciri head to Kaer Morhen to train with Geralt (Henry Cavill) and the other Witchers, and it looks like she will go through a major transformation in the upcoming episodes based on the fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Now, the 20-year-old actress shared what she thinks about her character's evolution. Although she enjoys seeing her character evolve in the show, she feels she still has a long way to go before she can slay monsters like Geralt.

