Chiefs DT Chris Jones returns to practice after stint on COVID list

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to practice Thursday ahead of the team’s final home game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones spent a week on the reserve/COVID list and missed the week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones spotted at practice Thursday.

The defensive tackle is the third player to come off the list after an outbreak saw 13 Chiefs players be placed on the list.

Tracking the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 lists

Linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon returned from the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday .

On Wednesday, Jones was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl . He leads the team in sacks with 7.

The Chiefs will hope to get more players back ahead of the Steelers game where they have a chance to secure a playoff spot and a division title.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward has been activated from the reserve/COVID list.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4 Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

