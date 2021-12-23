ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's most popular social network revealed

Cover picture for the articleChinese video-sharing platform TikTok became the most visited website in the world this year, according to data from the American cybersecurity company Cloudflare, which monitors internet traffic. According to data compiled by the firm, TikTok dethroned Google...

Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin #1 on Social Media’s Top 10 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies List

There was no surprises at the top when GlobalData released the top 10 cryptocurrencies for 2021 in terms of how many social media conversations they generated through the year, up to Dec. 9. Twitter and Reddit feeds were monitored. Bitcoin generated close to 900,000 discussions to take top spot. The...
CNET

Don't deactivate your Facebook account. You need to delete it permanently

People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whether you want to cancel your account for a clean slate in 2022 or any other reason, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
Design Taxi

How Jarring The Most Popular Sites Look To Almost One-Third Of The World

UI/UX design isn’t just about directing users to the information they need in as few clicks as possible or making calls-to-action more apparent, but it’s also about accessibility for all.​​ Unfortunately, some of the most-visited sites are unusable for billions of users around the world. ASOS,...
ZDNet

Most Americans feel lonelier than ever despite social networking platforms

It is only 27 years since invitations to the first social network arrived in our inboxes -- but already it has touched all of our lives. As Instagram reaches two billion monthly active users and users look towards the AR metaverse as a way to own digital land and generate revenue, or shape the future of the metaverse, how do Americans feel about connecting online compared to the real world?
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: PhocusWire's most popular interviews 2021

In-person events returned for PhocusWire this year at our sister brand Phocuswright's annual conference. But we still spent a lot of time in the remaining 51 weeks of the year conducting interviews over Zoom - inevitably. The launch of the monthly PhocusWire Pulse events meant that we were able to...
dexerto.com

TikTok officially overtakes Google as world’s most popular website

TikTok is more than one of the most prominent social media platforms; the viral video app has now overtaken Google to become the world’s most popular website, overall. When it comes to viral trends, TikTok is the place to be. The application has taken over social media throughout the past few years, spawning a slew of popular dances, memes, and even recipes that users across the globe just had to try.
techworm.net

Chingari Tops Google Play’s As India’s Most Popular Social Media App

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s favorite app Chingari has risen to the very top of Google Play’s rankings, becoming the most popular free social media app on the Android platform in India. Chingari – a video sharing app that’s similar to TikTok – said it finally replaced Instagram at...
albuquerqueexpress.com

10 From '21: Our Most Popular Stories Of The Year

As the year draws to a close, let's take a look back at the stories, videos, and photo galleries that most piqued the interest of RFE/RL's readers in 2021. Photo Gallery: Inside 'Putin's Palace' RFE/RL Images made by Aleksei Navalny's anti-corruption team reveal the astonishing scale and luxury of a property on Russia's Black Sea coast purportedly used by Vladimir Putin as his personal 'palace.' Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on В Контакте Email to a Friend Share on LinkedIn Inside 'Putin's Palace'
Seekingalpha.com

Twitter rises as dip buyers circle social network's stock

Twitter shares have declined nearly 28% over the past six months, as investors have started to flock to companies with predictable cash-flows, moving away from high-growth technology companies. More than 8 million shares of Twitter (TWTR) have changed hands on Friday, compared to an average daily volume of just over...
ComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Studio Behind One of the World's Most Popular Games

The gaming division of Delight Works, which is the team responsible for Fate/Grand Order, has been purchased by Aniplex. Prior to the purchase, the gaming division will be turned into a separate company, which will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aniplex, which in turn is owned by Sony. Aniplex has been the publisher of the game since it first released, but now the game and its developer will be owned by Sony. It's a bit early to say for certain, but this could indicate that the company is looking to make big moves in the mobile gaming department. At this time, it's unclear how expensive the purchase will be.
Upworthy

Homophobic customer insults queer server, restaurant owner shuts her down

Taking to the Reddit forum 'Ins*ne People Facebook,' a subreddit dedicated to sharing the wild and unbelievable things Facebook users share online, user Curtmandu posted a screenshot from their local steakhouse's page. Reportedly, one customer had a terrible experience at the restaurant because her male waiter had nail polish on. The customer claimed she would not return to Dakota's Steakhouse if the waiters continued to wear nail polish. However, the owner of the restaurant put their foot down and asserted that they supported their staff regardless of their background. The Reddit post has gone viral since it was first posted, receiving more than 25,000 upvotes, Bored Panda reports.
KOEL 950 AM

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
