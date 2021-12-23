Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak says goodbye, enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year may be heading outside of the SEC for his talents next year.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has entered the transfer portal.

Bazelak (12-9 as a starter) started 11 games this past season and led the Tigers to a 6-6 record.

Brady Cook started in place of Bazelak in Mizzou’s bowl game loss to Army.

Along with Cook, Mizzou has several quarterbacks on the roster and incoming this summer (Tyler Macon, Sam Horn) that will vie for the starting spot.

In his time in Columbia, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards, 23 TDs and 17 interceptions.

As a redshirt sophomore, Bazelak may have up to three years of eligibility remaining due to rules instituted for the COVID-19 pandemic.

