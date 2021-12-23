ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak says goodbye, enters transfer portal

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwLY1_0dUg6m1V00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year may be heading outside of the SEC for his talents next year.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has entered the transfer portal.

Bazelak (12-9 as a starter) started 11 games this past season and led the Tigers to a 6-6 record.

Brady Cook started in place of Bazelak in Mizzou’s bowl game loss to Army.

Along with Cook, Mizzou has several quarterbacks on the roster and incoming this summer (Tyler Macon, Sam Horn) that will vie for the starting spot.

In his time in Columbia, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards, 23 TDs and 17 interceptions.

As a redshirt sophomore, Bazelak may have up to three years of eligibility remaining due to rules instituted for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more sports stories on FOX4 Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill activated from COVID list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Hill was placed on the list Tuesday, including 12 other Chiefs players this week. Tight end Travis Kelce still has a shot to clear protocols before Sunday’s game. Blake Bell, Chris Jones, and Charvarius Ward have been […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Horn
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs TE Blake Bell activated off COVID list

Kansas City, Mo. — According to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, Chiefs tight end Blake Bell has been activated off the COVID list. Bell was one of the 13 players who was added to the list this week. The Chiefs also announced defensive end Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward has been removed from the list. […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#Weather#American Football#Sec Co Freshman#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

Water worries in West force sports teams to get creative

DENVER (AP) — Scientists predict climate change will lead to unpredictable precipitation and possible water shortages in Arizona and throughout the West in the coming years — on top of the current drought. Four pro teams in the Colorado River Basin states of Arizona and California spoke with The Associated Press about water usage and […]
DENVER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Army
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
947
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy