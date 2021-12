The Los Angeles Lakers were down by as many as 23 points to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day before storming back to tie in the final minute of the fourth quarter. However, the Nets then stepped on the gas with a big alley-oop over LeBron James that kicked off seven straight points to escape with a 122-115 win, giving the purple and gold their fifth straight loss. Shannon Sharpe discusses the biggest reason the Lakers could not finish off the comeback.

