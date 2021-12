Groundbreaking American writer Joan Didion died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday after a battle with Parkinson's disease, The New York Times reports. She was 87 years old. Didion began her career in the '60s, when she won a Vogue magazine essay contest. The University of California, Berkeley graduate went on to publish five novels and six screenplays. She won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005 and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for her book, The Year of Magical Thinking.

