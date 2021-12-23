Golden moves to Stage 1 fire restrictions starting Thursday afternoon

DENVER – Golden will move to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions starting 5 p.m. Thursday due unfavorable weather and fire danger conditions, the city’s fire department said in a news release Wednesday.

The restrictions are independent from, but in conjunction with, Jefferson County’s fire restrictions, which went into effect on Nov. 19.

The restrictions prohibit residents from open burning, including bonfires, open flame torches and welding in wildfire risk areas. Model rockets are also prohibited.

The use of recreational fires within 30 feet of undeveloped areas, including green belts and open space lands, is also banned, Golden Fire Department officials said, as is smoking within six feet of any outdoor area not cleared of combustible vegetation.

Per the department, exceptions include supervised public fireworks displays by a state licensed operator (which are subject to specific GFD operational permit requirements); outdoor cooking fires contained within commercial gas fueled grills, enclosed wood or wood pellet grills or smokers; enclosed outdoor fireplaces or chimineas; powered yard equipment for landscape purposes; any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

The restrictions will remain in place indefinitely, officials said.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Drought Monitor for Colorado showed moderate drought conditions persist for pretty much all of the state, with pockets of extreme drought for the metro area and parts of southern Colorado.

While the Denver metro will stay in the 50s and 60s through Christmas Day, the mountains will see another round of much-needed snow later this week.

A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday for areas around Rabbit Ears Pass, Rock Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range.

Travelers taking the road for the Christmas holiday should expect the heaviest snowfall to occur Thursday night and Friday.