New Orleans, LA

Cruise ship passenger airlifted Wednesday near Southwest Pass

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
A cruise ship passenger was airlifted Wednesday by the Coast Guard near Southwest Pass.

The Coast Guard on Thursday says they medevaced a 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger Wednesday around 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard received a call at approximately 11:23 a.m. stating a man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms aboard the cruise ship Carnival Valor.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Officials say the helicopter crew arrived at the scene, hoisted the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse, and transferred them both to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

