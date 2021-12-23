ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Carjacking Killer Gary Lee Sampson Dies in Federal Prison

By Staff Reports
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drifter who killed three men in a spree across New England in 2001 has died in prison, federal records show. Gary Lee Sampson died on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. He was 62. He was was convicted of killing 19-year-old college student Jonathan Rizzo and...

CBS Boston

Convicted Murderer Gary Lee Sampson Dead At 62

BOSTON (CBS) – Gary Lee Sampson, who was sentenced to the death penalty in connection with the murders of two Massachusetts men and a third man in New Hampshire, has died in a prison facility. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, the 62-year-old Sampson died Tuesday. Sampson was initially sentenced to death in 2003 for killing 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey. The decision was later overturned by a judge after finding a juror lied about her background. In 2017, a federal jury decided Sampson would receive the death penalty for Rizzo, but not McCloskey. Sampson was also serving a separate life sentence fore killing Robert “Eli” Whitney in New Hampshire. Prosecutors said Sampson tricked the carjack victims into thinking he would spare their lives but then stabbed them more than a dozen times, slit their throats and left them to die in the woods.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man’s Killer Dies in Prison

Convicted killer Gary Lee Sampson, who murdered a Taunton man along with two others in a series of carjackings twenty years ago, has died in federal prison in Missouri. The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the 62-year-old died last week at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield in Springfield, Missouri.
TAUNTON, MA
