Check out these Cajun seafood boils, classic soul food, and creative twists on beloved regional traditions. Can you find great Southern food in Boston? “Bless your heart,” is the answer you might get from some natives of New Orleans, Nashville, Savannah, and other cities steeped in their region’s respective culinary traditions. Well, look—we beg to differ. Boston may not be the bayou, but we don’t need to be. We’ve got a number of excellent restaurants that put their own twists on Southern cuisine, as well as some traditional soul food spots that can stand up to even the toughest taste test. (Oh, and because it’s such a specific sub-category, we didn’t even include barbecue joints. If you’re looking for those, head here.)

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO