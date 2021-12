A new Dungeons & Dragons Funko POP! figure reveals an interesting new look for one of the game's most iconic villains. Earlier this week, Funko revealed that they would release a POP! figure of Vecna, the undead lich-god at the heart of some of the game's biggest adventures. The new figure shows Vecna in an elaborate outfit that's unlike anything we've seen out of an "official" D&D sourcebook. While Vecna retains both his hand and eye in the Funko POP! figure, there is a nice nod to the lich's notorious artifacts in the figure – one hand is wearing a gauntlet while one eye seems to have a golden accent. You can check out the figure below:

