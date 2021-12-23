ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine Extension Offers Webinar Bundles for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

 3 days ago

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering bundles of prerecorded webinars about various gardening-related topics for last-minute gift shoppers. The on-demand webinars...

Fox 59

Last minute gift ideas

INDIANAPOLIS – Need a last minute gift? Decorate on Mass Ave will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The store, which recently moved to a new location, carries gifts and home décor from all over the world. Owner Amy Minick-Peterson showed us some of the goodies...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

The Top Voucher Codes and Offers for Last Minute Christmas Gifts

We all know Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year - spending time with the family, decorating the entire house, not to mention all of the Christmas baking and endless treats. And, perhaps the best part of all; giving and receiving gifts. The holiday season is just around...
SHOPPING
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo small businesses offer options for last-minute gifts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are only a few days left until Christmas and the clock is ticking for those who haven’t finished shopping. If you're a last-minute gift giver, the Queen City has plenty of places to find a gift that’s one of a kind. There are dozens of options from Buffalo Soap to essential oils and cozy blankets.
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Last-minute holiday ideas for her: Jewelry, fragrances, gift sets and more

Consider this a friendly reminder that if you want to shop online for Christmas presents this year, start ordering this week. With Christmas less than two weeks away, the window of time to order online gifts is closing. The “unofficial” last day to have your gifts shipped, in order to have them at your door in time for Christmas, is Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
BEAUTY & FASHION
State
Maine State
Talking With Tami

Last Minute Gift Idea: Holiday Dish Towel Wine Wrap

I’m that friend that tries my best NOT to come empty handed when I am invited out to someones home. I don’t care if its flowers, candy, wine etc I’m going to try to bring something, it’s just how I was taught! My mom is one of the best gift givers I have ever met and I learned from her! She taught me early on to always be thoughtful and give gifts that mean something and add that special touch.
LIFESTYLE
weareteachers.com

Need Last-Minute Student Gifts? Download These Free Holiday Gift Tags

If the December rush has caught you by surprise, but you would still like to surprise your students with a small treat before the holidays, look no further than our free holiday gift tags! Simply print the tag of your choice, both of which are designed to fit over standard sandwich sized bags, and follow the simple instructions for assembly. The “ingredients” for both gifts are inexpensive and easy to find, but will definitely bring a smile to your students’ faces.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Yeti Has One of the Best Shipping Offers for Last-Minute Gifts

Christmas is a week away. Where are your presents? If you’re still figuring that part out, Yeti has one of the best solutions out there for all you holiday lollygaggers. If you order between now and 12 p.m. CST on Monday, December 20, the overbuilt cooler brand is offering free expedited shipping by December 24. That’s right, no outrageous overnight fees here — this is totally free (for people in the contiguous U.S.). Isn’t that nice of them?
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Best holiday gift cards: No shortage of these last-minute presents

Scrambling to fulfill those holiday wish lists before next week rolls around? Don't panic. With gift cards, you can deliver shopping bliss to your loved ones without a worry over delivery dates that get pushed back by the hour. To save you even more time, I've scoured the internet to find the best gift cards available, ranging from that of department stores to restaurants to digital services. Snag any of these picks and you'll receive instant gratification this holiday season.
SHOPPING
6abc

Thoughtful, last-minute holiday gift ideas you can buy online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supply-chain woes mean that deliveries from the post office, shipping companies, and maybe even Santa might be delayed this year. If you're concerned about presents arriving on time or you can't find what you're looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to be in stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Today’ show gift guru offers hope to last-minute shoppers

It’s Dec. 15 (or later) and you realize you’ve forgotten that office holiday gift exchange or the extended family gathering where gifts are expected. It’s time to turn on the gifting powers and find something that will be a smash at the gathering or party but won’t leave your wallet empty.
ENTERTAINMENT
paddlingmag.com

Holiday Gift Guide: 9 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Paddlers

We can’t be the only ones with some holes in our Christmas gift pile. Thankfully, the days of running to the closest gas station for last-minute chocolates and candy are in the past. It’s now easier than ever to buy last-minute, convenient and customizable gifts online. Plus, it’s instantaneous. Here are nine cool gifts for paddlers that you can buy online right now.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This Etsy Shopping Hack Is Perfect for Grabbing Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I know, I know — it feels way too soon to start hearing “last-minute” preface the words “gift shopping.” Quite frankly though, the Christmas countdown has officially begun, and — ready or not — it really will be here before you know it. Plus, widespread supply chain issues and shipping delays might make it even harder to play Santa this year. In fact, I’ve already seen some sold-out inventory and earlier than usual shipping cut-off dates across a handful of major retailers. That said, I’m not here to exacerbate your holiday stress — I promise! Finding the perfect present’s hard enough as it is, and I actually have an amazing solve for any gift-giving dilemmas, last-minute or not. One word: Etsy.
INTERNET
orangeobserver.com

Goodwill offers opportunity for last-minute holiday shoppers

Goodwill is encouraging last-minute holiday shoppers to step through its doors. As supply chain issues continue to rack the country and retail giants sell out of popular items, Director of Marketing and Mission Advancement for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Kim Praniewicz said Goodwill is thriving, with the help of its generous donors.
ORLANDO, FL
WIFR

Shoppers flock to stores to buy last minute holiday gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shoppers descended upon Forest Plaza in Rockford in droves Wednesday afternoon to get last minute Christmas gifts. Last minute shoppers rushed to stores to get gifts that couldn’t be ordered online in time for a Christmas delivery. Cultureshock owner Skyler Davis says his store is...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Last-Minute Gift Cards to Pick Up Online

The holidays are here — and with it, the pressure to find gifts for your favorite and hardest-to-shop-for people. Why take a wild guess and risk a re-gifting situation (or worse, a post-gifting return and exchange trip), when you can make it easy on both of you by getting them something they’ll actually use? Yes, we’re talking about gift cards, but it doesn’t have to be as impersonal as it sounds. How to Choose the Best Gift Cards You could stock up on generic restaurant gift cards and call it a day, but that might not go well for those with picky...
SHOPPING

