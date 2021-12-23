ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

Teen Dies in Early Morning Crash Involving Another Teen Driver in Fallbrook

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A teenager died in an early morning crash involving another teen driver near Fallbrook Union High School.

At 2:45 a.m, a 19-year-old man driving a Subaru BRZ South Mission Road veered from the left lane as an 18-year-old man in a Subaru Outback was in the right lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the 19-year-old driver of the Subaru BRZ veered to the left, off the roadway and collided with multiple trees,” Officer Hunter Gerber said. “The Subaru Outback collided with debris from this collision.”

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old from Vista was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving. The older teen is a Fallbrook resident.

Traffic at South Mission Road north of Stagecoach Lane were impacted by the accident until 6:20 a.m., the CHP reported.

No other information was released.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

