Why you need to review your 401K now

Something like a grand piano or a cello can be worth so much that it can stick out on your homeowner's policy like a sore thumb. Your homeowner's policy will provide some coverage, but given the value of a full-sized piano, it may not be enough to completely insure them. Due to this, musicians often purchase add-on coverage to their homeowner's policy for their instruments. This post covers how homeowner's insurance ties into musical instruments, how much insurance should be bought for them, and the types of protections that these policies offer.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO