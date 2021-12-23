ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Don McLean thinks asthma stopped him from 'drinking himself to death'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon McLean thinks asthma stopped him from 'drinking himself...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean Says His Asthma Saved Him From Alcoholism

Famous “American Pie” singer Don McLean recently said his asthma kept him out of school growing up, and it saved him from a life of alcoholism. The singer recently opened up that he was no fan of the education system, claiming it steals creativity from children. McLean also added he would have struggled in another life and stuck at a bank or some mundane job being “a really boring person.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mclean
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#American Pie
Cleveland.com

A sad milestone - Suzie’s death from drinking and driving was as many years ago as she was alive: Mary Cay Doherty

CLEVELAND -- Fashion boots. That’s all Suzie wanted for Christmas in 2002. My mom fretted. First, she fretted about the $100 price tag. Then she fretted that 19-year-old Suzie would be disappointed on Christmas if that was the only present under the tree. Especially since she would pick them out before Christmas, thus eliminating any hint of surprise.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Music legends recall moment that sparked decades-long collaboration

Musical legends James Taylor and Carole King discuss their first time playing music with each other. "We had a musical language in common," says King "It was like we had been playing together our entire lives." Find out more about this iconic collaboration in the new CNN Film "Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name" premiering Sunday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Don McLean Says His Success Is Due to Asthma and Father’s Death

Don McLean looked back on the moments that forged his career, saying that suffering from asthma as a child, along with the death of his father, contributed to his success. “Children are all naturally creative – until school knocks it out of them,” McLean told Inews in a recent interview. “They sing, they paint, they invent stuff. One of the advantages of having asthma is that it kept me out of school for long periods for many years. I was able to develop another Don McLean that wasn’t programmed by the school system.” Had his respiratory disease not kept him out of school, McLean believes he would have followed a different path. “If I’d been perfectly healthy and a good student or athlete, I’d probably be dead now because I would have been a really boring person at a bank somewhere who drank himself to death.”
CELEBRITIES
WZOZ 103.1

Don McLean Says His Success Is Due to Asthma and Father’s Death

Don McLean looked back on the moments that forged his career, saying that suffering from asthma as a child, along with the death of his father, contributed to his success. “Children are all naturally creative – until school knocks it out of them,” McLean told Inews in a recent interview. “They sing, they paint, they invent stuff. One of the advantages of having asthma is that it kept me out of school for long periods for many years. I was able to develop another Don McLean that wasn’t programmed by the school system.” Had his respiratory disease not kept him out of school, McLean believes he would have followed a different path. “If I’d been perfectly healthy and a good student or athlete, I’d probably be dead now because I would have been a really boring person at a bank somewhere who drank himself to death.”
CELEBRITIES
102.9 WBLM

Don McLean Says His Success Is Due to Asthma and Father’s Death

Don McLean looked back on the moments that forged his career, saying that suffering from asthma as a child, along with the death of his father, contributed to his success. “Children are all naturally creative – until school knocks it out of them,” McLean told Inews in a recent interview. “They sing, they paint, they invent stuff. One of the advantages of having asthma is that it kept me out of school for long periods for many years. I was able to develop another Don McLean that wasn’t programmed by the school system.” Had his respiratory disease not kept him out of school, McLean believes he would have followed a different path. “If I’d been perfectly healthy and a good student or athlete, I’d probably be dead now because I would have been a really boring person at a bank somewhere who drank himself to death.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy