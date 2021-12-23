Woman arrested in connection to small grass fire near CU Boulder building

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was arrested in connection with a grass fire on CU Boulder's East Campus, according to a spokesperson with the University of Colorado Police Department.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is facing second-degree arson and reckless endangerment charges, police said Thursday afternoon. She was booked at the Boulder County Jail.

The small fire broke out near the Space Science Building on East Campus along Discover Drive, the department said earlier in the day. In total, the fire burned 6.3 acres by the time it was contained at around 3 p.m Thursday.

There were no injuries or damage to any structures.

In addition to Boulder Fire Rescue and CUPD, Boulder Police Department, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Fourmile Fire, Louisville Fire Protection District, Lafayette Fire Department, Lefthand Fire and Boulder Mountain Fire assisted in the response as high winds created challenges in containing the fire.

“We are grateful for the response of our local partner agencies, both in containment of the fire to protect our campus community and in assisting with the investigation,” CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said.

Anyone who may have additional information about the cause of Thursday’s fire is asked to call Sgt. Eric Edford at 303-492-6832. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.