Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Parish Needs Help with a Runaway Juvenile

By Bernadette Lee
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office

The people that love Desiray Breaux are hoping that members of the public will keep their eyes out for this young woman. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais wants the public to know they are currently searching for this runaway teen.

The sixteen-year-old is a white female who stands about five feet, four inches tall. Langlinais says it is possible the girl could be in one of the following four areas:

  • Carencro
  • Cecilia
  • Rayne
  • Morgan City

Breaux has straight brown hair, and she has brown eyes. She said to weigh around 130 pounds. Another way to identify her is that she has a tattoo on her right wrist of a dot with a heart.

What do you do if you think you see Desiray Breaux? You can call Sheriff's detective Shay Hargrave at 337-898-4403 or 337-893-0871. If you know something, but you don't want anyone to know it is you that is providing the information, you can call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion, and you will be able to remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 337-740-TIPS(8477). Another anonymous way to give information about Desiray Breaux is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

