Vikings RB Dalvin Cook lands on COVID list

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings placed star running back Dalvin Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Cook eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third consecutive season in Monday night’s 17-9 win at Chicago.

His status for Sunday’s critical game between the Vikings (7-7) and visiting Los Angeles Rams (10-4) is now in jeopardy.

Cook, 26, has rushed for 1,067 yards and six touchdowns and has 30 catches for 221 yards in 11 starts this season.

Alexander Mattison would be in line for more carries against the Rams if Cook doesn’t clear protocols in time. Mattison was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Vikings made several other roster moves on Thursday, including activating wide receiver Dan Chisena from the list.

On the practice squad, cornerback Tye Smith was added to the list and guard Kyle Hinton was activated from it.

Minnesota also signed running back A.J. Rose to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media

