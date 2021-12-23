ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intravitreal injections as a leading cause of acute postoperative endophthalmitis-a regional survey in England

By Ariel Yuhan Ong
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo evaluate the characteristics, treatment patterns and outcomes of acute postoperative endophthalmitis. Patients presenting with acute postoperative endophthalmitis between January 2017 to December 2019 were identified from hospital records in this multicentre retrospective cohort study. Clinical records were reviewed for visual acuity (VA) at various timepoints, cause of endophthalmitis, microbiological results,...

