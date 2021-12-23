Intravitreal injections as a leading cause of acute postoperative endophthalmitis-a regional survey in England

Hypertension is the most important attributable cause of cardiovascular diseases worldwide [1,2,3]. Although there are many effective and well-tolerated antihypertensive medications, the control rates among hypertensive patients remain disappointing, below 25% globally [1, 3]. Among the various causes of suboptimal control, non-adherence to medications is the most essential one [4]. Non-adherence influences not only hypertension control, but also the management of all non-communicable chronic diseases [5]. Non-adherence is the inherent limitation of medications, which should be taken regularly to action. Non-adherence is not entirely due to forgetfulness, but also, at least in part, implies patient preference. In contrast to medication control, device therapy of hypertension, like renal denervation, confers sustained blood pressure control and is free of the concern of non-adherence [6]. However, the invasive nature and varied blood pressure-lowering responses are disadvantages of device therapy and may impact patient preference [7]. Patient preference has been emphasized to be considered during hypertension treatment strategy determination through shared decision making in almost all recently published consensus documents or position papers on renal denervation [7,8,9,10]. Patient preference is built on the received medical information and his or her perceptions about the information. Therefore, valid, unbiased, and updated medical information disclosure is of utmost importance during shared decision-making process, instead of emphasizing patient preference alone, which could be easily misguided [11]. Choosing Wisely UK advocates use of the BRAN (benefits, risks, alternatives, nothing) tool to establish patient preference on a scientifically sound basis [12]. Within the framework of BRAN, short-term and long-term effects, as well as economic considerations, of strategies consulted should be provided in share-decision making.

