ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player, Albany native Dion Lewis arrested for DWI

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Former NFL player and Albany Academy graduate Dion Lewis was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 19 on Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charges. The Guilderland Police Department...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ Tre Williams arrested for DWI

Arkansas football player, Tre Williams, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday for a DWI, according to Fayetteville District Court documents. The incident took place at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday when Williams was found asleep at the wheel in the McDonald’s drive through on West Martin Luther King Boulevard with the vehicle running and in park.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas starting defensive lineman arrested for DWI in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback starting defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to Washington County Detention records, Williams was arrested shortly after one o’clock Sunday morning and released before five o’clock on a $765 bond. According to...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dion Lewis
Power 93.7 WBLK

Report: Bills Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Fined $100,000

The Buffalo Bills are ready to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this afternoon. The Patriots have a one-game lead right now in the AFC East, and with just two games remaining after this matchup, chances are this will decide who wins the division in 2021.
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#American Football#Guilderland#Albany Academy#Guilderland Town Court#County
CBS Boston

Patriots Running Back Damien Harris ‘Good To Go’ Against Bills

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be shorthanded at running back Sunday, but one key piece of the backfield will be out there as New England hosts the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC East showdown. Damien Harris, who did not play against the Colts after injuring his hamstring when the Patriots beat Buffalo in week 13, is officially listed as questionable. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Harris is “good to go.” #Patriots RB Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the #Bills before injury his hamstring, should be good to go today, source said. Harris is questionable and hasn’t played since that game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021 Despite the hamstring injury, Harris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the infamous wind game where New England passed the ball only three times. Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not factor into the rematch. Stevenson will miss the game after being placed on the team’s COVID reserve list. The winner of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, will be in the driver’s seat for the AFC East title.
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Former NFL player and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test. Lewis was arrested at 12:04 a.m. at Western Avenue and Church Street in Guilderland following a traffic violation. He […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
fox16.com

Arkansas’ Tre Williams arrested for DWI

Arkansas football player, Tre Williams, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday for a DWI, according to Fayetteville District Court documents. The incident took place at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday when Williams was found asleep at the wheel in the McDonald’s drive through on West Martin Luther King Boulevard with the vehicle running and in park.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy