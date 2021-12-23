ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How serious is Europe’s natural gas storage shortfall?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope may not have enough natural gas in storage for the coming winter; close monitoring of the situation will be essential. Europe’s natural gas position is uncertain heading into 2022. Strong demand in the first half of 2021 did not...

Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022. Uzbekistan on December 25 officially opened the $3.6bn gas-to-liquid plant in the Qashqadaryo region. Uzbekistan GTL (UzGTL) converts domestic natural gas into liquid fuels and products with import substitution potential estimated at over $1bn/year, the government said. Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022 when the plant will process 3.6bn m3/yr of gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US natural gas price falters after major rally

Henry Hub is drifting lower despite forecasts for inclement weather. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was inching lower early in the December 28 session despite the forecast for extreme cold for parts of the country. Now in the February contract, Henry Hub, the US benchmark, was...
TRAFFIC
Aker BP OK'd for exploratory campaign off Norway

One wildcat and two appraisal wells will be drilled in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) on December 28 gave Aker Bp consent to start exploratory work near the former East Frigg natural gas field. The NPD granted approval for three wells – 25/2-23B,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Explainer: Stuck in reverse? Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which normally transports Russian gas into Europe, has shifted into reverse over the last week, triggering a row between Moscow and its western neighbours. Instead of flowing into European markets, which are facing a winter heating crisis due to sky-high prices, gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Oil Up, European Natural Gas Down, S&P 500 All-Time Highs - What's Moving Markets

Holiday trading brought gifts for bulls, as the S&P 500 set an all-time high yesterday, with the good cheer spreading to other indices and asset classes. Is there room for an encore, or might this be too much of a good thing? With oil prices climbing, natural gas prices calming in Europe, and covid cases rising but hospitalizations and government restrictions trailing, there's a lot in the air.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
European gas moderating slightly: press

New LNG supplies, milder weather, are helping keep a lid on prices. European natural gas prices fell December 27 for a fourth consecutive day, Bloomberg news agency reported, on the back of the expected arrival of new shipments of LNG from the US and milder weather. From record levels above...
TRAFFIC
ExxonMobil extends gas supply deal with Aussie steelmaker

The deal will see Gippsland gas used to support InfraBuild’s steel manufacturing operations in Victoria and New South Wales into at least the mid-2020s. Esso Australia Resources, a unit of ExxonMobil Australia, has extended its gas sales agreement (GSA) with steelmaker InfraBuild, the US major said on December 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Russia’s Extra Gas Flows To Europe Remain Low For A Week

Russia’s Gazprom hasn’t booked transit capacity for Monday for natural gas exports via a key pipeline route to Germany, which was sending gas eastwards for a sixth consecutive day. Gazprom has not booked transit export capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany for December...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

UZGTL PLANT, Qashqadaryo Province, UZBEKISTAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids plant on Saturday, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced gas and reduce its dependency on imports of oil products. The UzGTL plant in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province will produce 1.5 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kyushu Electric, Saibu Gas plan CCGT in Kitakyushu

The construction work is likely to start in 2023. Kyushu Electric Power and Saibu Gas on December 23 announced plans to build a gas-fired power plant in the Hibiki area of Kitakyushu City, Japan. Kyushu and Saibu will form a joint venture company early next year to implement the project....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
South Australia approves Venice's LNG import terminal project

Construction is expected to begin mid-next year. The South Australian government has approved the construction of Venice Energy’s LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide, the company said on December 23. The terminal will become the only LNG import facility in South Australia...
INDUSTRY
Petrobras sheds another onshore field cluster

The Carmopolis area comprises 11 production concessions in the Brazilian state of Sergipe. Brazil's state-owned Petrobras announced on December 23 it had sold its interest in the onshore Carmopolis area to Carmo Energy for $1.1bn. Petrobas will be paid $275mn up front for the assets, followed by a further $550mn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
2021 global oil and gas discoveries projected to sink to lowest level in 75 years

Barring a major discovery in the last week of the year, 2021 will be the worst for new oil or gas finds since 1946. Global oil and gas discoveries in 2021 are on track to hit their lowest full-year level in 75 years should the remainder of December fail to yield any significant finds, Rystad Energy analysis shows. As of the end of November, total global discovered volumes this year are calculated at 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and, with no major finds announced so far this month, the industry is on course for its worst discoveries toll since 1946. This would also represent a considerable drop from the 12.5 billion boe unearthed in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Natural gas prices in Europe explode to all-time highs as major Russian flow stops

Natural gas prices in Europe exploded on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after a major pipeline that brings Russian gas to Europe slowed output over the past couple of days and completely stopped delivering on Tuesday. This combined with record-high prices of electricity after France closed 4 of its largest nuclear reactors last week, low wind energy output, and cold weather to further deteriorate Europe's energy stability ahead of very cold Christmas and New Year.
TRAFFIC

