ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Defibrotide inhibits NET-mediated thrombosis in APS models

By Sarah Onuora
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibition decreases reperfusion injury after focal cerebral ischemia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23504-1, published online 27 March 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in FigureÂ 5. In FigureÂ 5, the image for the TPPU/NeuN panel was inadvertently duplicated for the sham condition. Therefore, the images presented for the sham/NeuN and sham/merge panels were incorrect....
CANCER
Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

WBC Potentially Linked to Thrombosis in Polycythemia Vera

Results from the REVEAL study signal link between thrombotic events and white blood cell counts. Findings from the REVEAL study (NCT02252159) indicate that patients with polycythemia vera (PV) who have controlled hematocrit (HCT) levels, but elevated white blood counts (WBC) may be at an increased risk of thrombotic events (TEs). The data, which were presented during the ASH Annual Meeting 2021 suggest that controlling WBC may offset the potential risk of TEs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution of enhanced innate immune evasion by SARS-CoV-2

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) suggests...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Thrombosis#Defibrotide#Antiphospholipid Syndrome#Clinical Trials
Nature.com

Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a hemagglutinin anchor epitope

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) targeting epitopes of the influenza...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p53-mediated AKT and mTOR inhibition requires RFX7 and DDIT4 and depends on nutrient abundance

In recent years the tumor suppressor p53 has been increasingly recognized as a potent regulator of the cell metabolism and for its ability to inhibit the critical pro-survival kinases AKT and mTOR. The mechanisms through which p53 controls AKT and mTOR, however, are largely unclear. Here, we demonstrate that p53 activates the metabolic regulator DDIT4 indirectly through the regulatory factor X 7 (RFX7). We provide evidence that DDIT4 is required for p53 to inhibit mTOR complex 2 (mTORC2)-dependent AKT activation. Most strikingly, we also find that the DDIT4 regulator RFX7 is required for p53-mediated inhibition of mTORC1 and AKT. Our results suggest that AMPK activation plays no role and p53-mediated AKT inhibition is not critical for p53-mediated mTORC1 inhibition. Moreover, using recently developed physiological cell culture media we uncover that basal p53 and RFX7 activity can play a critical role in restricting mTORC1 activity under physiological nutrient conditions, and we propose a nutrient-dependent model for p53-RFX7-mediated mTORC1 inhibition. These results establish RFX7 and its downstream target DDIT4 as essential effectors in metabolic control elicited by p53.
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Evaluation of Protease Inhibition

NEW YORK NY, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients) trial of its novel COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets). These results were consistent with the interim analysis announced in November 2021, showing PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset. In a secondary endpoint, PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom onset, an increase from the 85% observed in the interim analysis. The EPIC-HR data have been shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of an ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Medagadget.com

Therapeutic Fusion Protein Inhibits SARS-CoV-2

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a new protein therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2. Unlike previously developed antibody therapies and vaccines, the virus is very unlikely to be able to circumvent this latest technology through mutation, as it is based on the viral target site in the body, the ACE2 receptor. The technology consists of the ACE2 protein, which the researchers have fused with a fragment of a human antibody to ensure that it remains stable for longer in the body. Once administered, viral particles will bind to the fusion protein within the body, preventing them from binding to a cell and deactivating them.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Thrombosis Risk May Be Identified With IPSS Score and JAK2 Status for Patients With Primary Myelofibrosis

Using the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status, thrombosis risk could potentially be identified for patients with primary myelofibrosis. For patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF) who are at risk for major arterial and venous thrombosis, the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
neurology.org

Siponimod Inhibits the Formation of Meningeal Ectopic Lymphoid Tissue in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Methods A murine spontaneous chronic experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model, featuring meningeal inflammatory infiltrates resembling those in MS, was used. To prevent or treat EAE, siponimod was administered daily starting either before EAE onset or at peak of disease. The extent and cellular composition of mELT, the spinal cord parenchyma, and the spleen was assessed by histology and immunohistochemistry.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TRAP1 inhibits MIC60 ubiquitination to mitigate the injury of cardiomyocytes and protect mitochondria in extracellular acidosis

Extracellular acidosis-induced mitochondrial damage of cardiomyocytes leads to cardiac dysfunction, but no detailed mechanism or efficient therapeutic target has been reported. Here we found that the protein levels of MIC60 were decreased in H9C2 cells and heart tissues in extracellular acidosis, which caused mitochondrial damage and cardiac dysfunction. Overexpression of MIC60 maintains H9C2 cells viability, increases ATP production and mitochondrial membrane potential, mitigates the disruptions of mitochondrial structure and cardiac injury. Mechanistically, extracellular acidosis excessively promoted MIC60 ubiquitin-dependent degradation. TRAP1 mitigated acidosis-induced mitochondrial impairments and cardiac injury by directly interacting with MIC60 to decrease its ubiquitin-dependent degradation in extracellular acidosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neuromedin U: a neuropeptide modulator of GABA transmission contributes to cocaine seeking

The study of neuropeptide function in behavioral neuroscience has come a long way since the first neuropeptide, substance P, was isolated in 1931. Following this discovery, many neuropeptides have been discovered and they make up one ofÂ the largest classes of chemicals that alter neuronal function [1]. There are some common features among neuropeptide function. Neuropeptide receptors tend to be metabotropic G protein coupled receptors [1]. As a result, neuropeptides typically modulate neuronal activity on a longer time scale than other neurotransmitter classes that act as ligands at ionotropic receptors. Compared to other neurotransmitter types, the release of neuropeptides almost exclusively requires high frequency or burst firing activity [1]. This prerequisite of high signaling input supports the putative functionality of neuropeptides. Neuropeptides play a key role in homeostatic regulation "“ from food intake to stress response to alertness [1]. In summary, when the organism is challenged in ways of energy balance, stress, and pain, neuropeptide signaling is likely involved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Patient preference: messages for the wider adoption of renal denervation in the real world

Hypertension is the most important attributable cause of cardiovascular diseases worldwide [1,2,3]. Although there are many effective and well-tolerated antihypertensive medications, the control rates among hypertensive patients remain disappointing, below 25% globally [1, 3]. Among the various causes of suboptimal control, non-adherence to medications is the most essential one [4]. Non-adherence influences not only hypertension control, but also the management of all non-communicable chronic diseases [5]. Non-adherence is the inherent limitation of medications, which should be taken regularly to action. Non-adherence is not entirely due to forgetfulness, but also, at least in part, implies patient preference. In contrast to medication control, device therapy of hypertension, like renal denervation, confers sustained blood pressure control and is free of the concern of non-adherence [6]. However, the invasive nature and varied blood pressure-lowering responses are disadvantages of device therapy and may impact patient preference [7]. Patient preference has been emphasized to be considered during hypertension treatment strategy determination through shared decision making in almost all recently published consensus documents or position papers on renal denervation [7,8,9,10]. Patient preference is built on the received medical information and his or her perceptions about the information. Therefore, valid, unbiased, and updated medical information disclosure is of utmost importance during shared decision-making process, instead of emphasizing patient preference alone, which could be easily misguided [11]. Choosing Wisely UK advocates use of the BRAN (benefits, risks, alternatives, nothing) tool to establish patient preference on a scientifically sound basis [12]. Within the framework of BRAN, short-term and long-term effects, as well as economic considerations, of strategies consulted should be provided in share-decision making.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadly neutralizing antibodies overcome SARS-CoV-2 Omicron antigenic shift

Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195, USA. Vir Biotechnology, San Francisco, California 94158, USA. Christian Saliba. Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Samantha K. Zepeda. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A large-scale population-based epidemiological study on the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes in Japan

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02678-1, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly labelled as a present address. As a result, this affiliation was incorrectly captured for Gen Kobashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Integrated Research Faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy