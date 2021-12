The National Hockey League officially began their holiday break early this year because of the rampant outbreak of COVID cases throughout the league. All contests after the conclusion of games on Tuesday, Dec. 21 will be rescheduled. The Chicago Blackhawks already had their Dec. 21 matchup against the Florida Panthers postponed, since the Panthers were one of the teams with numerous cases. But this new development means their Dec. 23 contest against the Dallas Stars was cancelled as well. Fortunately, the Blackhawks are one of the few teams that hasn’t been affected by this most recent outbreak. They are hopeful this will remain the case. That, and some players returning from recent ailments, are leaving the team optimistic for a healthy and productive start to the new year.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO