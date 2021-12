DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — With snow still a problem, the two major highways through the Sierra remain closed on Monday. We are live along I-80 and Applegate EB where it is closed this morning https://t.co/3TFSyMLGWi — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 27, 2021 Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate Road in Placer County to the Nevada State Line. For local traffic, chains are also required from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line. Highway 50 is closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers. For local traffic, chain controls are in effect from 2.8 miles east to 8.3 miles east...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO