Carjacking Killer Gary Lee Sampson Dies in Federal Prison

BOSTON (CBS) – Gary Lee Sampson, who was sentenced to the death penalty in connection with the murders of two Massachusetts men and a third man in New Hampshire, has died in a prison facility. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, the 62-year-old Sampson died Tuesday. Sampson was initially sentenced to death in 2003 for killing 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey. The decision was later overturned by a judge after finding a juror lied about her background. In 2017, a federal jury decided Sampson would receive the death penalty for Rizzo, but not McCloskey. Sampson was also serving a separate life sentence fore killing Robert “Eli” Whitney in New Hampshire. Prosecutors said Sampson tricked the carjack victims into thinking he would spare their lives but then stabbed them more than a dozen times, slit their throats and left them to die in the woods.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO