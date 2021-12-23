ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Unvaccinated Michigan diner owner who defied shutdown dies of COVID-19

By Joshua Rhett Miller
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIp2j_0dUg0RVY00
Parney previously served in the Marine Corps.

An unvaccinated Michigan diner owner who bucked a state shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic has died of COVID-19.

John Scott Parney Sr., who ran the Quincy Diner in southern Michigan, died on Dec. 14 at a hospital in Battle Creek, according to his obituary. The 62-year-old Camden man was first hospitalized with the virus in late September, but returned home days later.

Parney’s condition then dramatically worsened — with relatives finding him “incoherent” and confused in his bed two days later, according to an online fundraiser posted on his behalf.

“John’s stats were dangerously low and he was immediately placed in isolation and given oxygen,” the fundraiser reads. “No one would have ever expected what the next 43 days would have brought to our sister, Paula, and their family.”

Parney’s wife, Paula, is battling colon cancer and he partly kept open the Quincy Diner in defiance of the shutdown ordered by Michigan’s Department of Health in December 2020 to pay her medical bills, he told MLive.com last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fU9f6_0dUg0RVY00
Parney ran the Quincy Diner in Michigan and defied orders during the state’s lockdown.

“My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Parney told the outlet. “We depend on this restaurant to help subsidize billing and all of that. My employees need that. Of course, if I’d have stayed closed much longer, I’d have lost my business.”

The diner did receive funds via the government’s Paycheck Protection Program designed to keep impacted businesses afloat, but got only a “fraction” of what it could’ve generated had it never closed down temporarily, according to the online fundraiser.

Parney reopened the diner as lockdown orders throughout Michigan were still in effect, WILX reported.

“He was a great man,” Paula Parney’s sister, Heidi Hodshire, told MLive.com. “He was a godly man and he supported the armed services.”

Parney, who previously served in the Marine Corps, also worked full-time at FireKeepers Casino and Hotel in Battle Creek, according to his obituary.

The hard-working vet and father of three wasn’t vaccinated, relatives said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZNbP_0dUg0RVY00
Parney pictured here with his wife, Paula, who is fighting colon cancer.

“However, during his battle, when he was able to talk, John shared with his family that he will be getting vaccinated because the battle, at that point, was worse than any training he endured in the military,” according to the fundraiser signed by the Hodshire and Parney families.

A funeral for Parney was held Monday in Camden. Paula Parney, meanwhile, continues her fight against colon cancer, her sister Heidi told MLive.com Wednesday.

Some 56 percent of Michigan residents are fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. A total of 28,345 people have died in the state from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Camden, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Obituary#Southern Michigan#Covid#Food Drink#The Quincy Diner#Department Of Health#Wilx#The Marine Corps
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy