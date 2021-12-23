ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' Nelson Agholor: Logs another DNP

 3 days ago

Agholor (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston...

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
Damien Harris in; Nelson Agholor and Rhamondre Stevenson out vs. the Bills in Week 16

The New England Patriots had a smattering of good and bad news as they prepared for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 16. New England will have running back Damien Harris and receivers N’Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne, all of whom had their statuses in question for the game. Harris missed last week with a hamstring injury and was questionable this week. Harry was questionable after suffering a hip injury in Weel 15. And Bourne returned to the active roster after spending time on the COVID-19/reserve list this week.
Jim Mcbride
Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
Bill Belichick Faces Borderline Unbelievable Question After Patriots Lose To Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s postgame press conferences after Patriots losses can be uncomfortable. Last week’s was so tense that Belichick felt obliged to apologize to the media a couple of days later. On Sunday, moments after the Patriots lost 33-21 to the Bills, Belichick answered football questions as well as he could, in the face of the disappointing loss and a hoarse throat that’s been nagging him all week. But a couple of minutes into the press conference, a question came from so far out of left field that it was almost unbelievable. “Hi, football aside, sorry, but I’m doing a story about...
