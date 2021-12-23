Patriots' Nelson Agholor: Logs another DNP

The New England Patriots had a smattering of good and bad news as they prepared for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 16. New England will have running back Damien Harris and receivers N’Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne, all of whom had their statuses in question for the game. Harris missed last week with a hamstring injury and was questionable this week. Harry was questionable after suffering a hip injury in Weel 15. And Bourne returned to the active roster after spending time on the COVID-19/reserve list this week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO