Family company's 'revamped' plans aim to develop over 100 condo units in Fort Gratiot

Bernie Teltow said the development arm of his family’s construction business has had plans to pursue a residential project on a large swath of property in Fort Gratiot for a long time.

“We actually went to the township back in 2007 … but we decided not to go because of the economy,” he said during an interview Wednesday. “And then, again in 2014, we were ready to go also — again with a small project — and we decided not to go. So now, we’re kind of revamped and re-engineered. It’s obviously a lot bigger now.”

They bought now-combined parcels in an area southeast of Krafft and State roads for $1.9 million in December 2005 under Pro-Tel Development, Inc., and Teltow, also vice president of Teltow Construction, is the entity's registered agent.

Fort Gratiot’s planning commission OK’d early plans from Pro-Tel — with a list of conditions — to build a massive single-family and multi-family condominium subdivision for the 92-acre site.

Community Development Coordinator Sharon Wilton said the developers are expected to come back to the township with re-engineered plans that meet those conditions, including local and state environmental permitting, fencing or screening between units, landscaping, and allocation of residential common space.

“They will have to come back to us with their final engineered plans, which will also have to be reviewed again,” she said. “And that will include all of the lot measurements, the placement of the roads, where sewer will be connected, where water will be connected, all those things. So, this is the preliminary step.”

Currently, Teltow said that they’re planning around 130 duplex, triplex, and quadplex units in the subdivision, though he said some finer details may change as they work back and forth with the township.

Site plans also show 57 single-family lots just east of the multi-plex units with subdivision entry points coming off Krafft.

There is no concrete timeline for the development, Teltow said, adding, “Best I can say for breaking ground would be spring to summer 2022.”

“It takes a long time to get permits and go through the engineering process,” he said.

Teltow: Project is 'all about timing'

The on-site plans with the township call the residential development "Fort Huron," but Teltow said, “We’re not sold on the name.”

They are, however, glad to be moving forward with the project, he said, after two previous iterations in plans. He said part of that is meeting local housing needs.

This would be their third such development, Teltow said, with others in Richmond and in St. Clair County.

“It’s all about timing,” he said. “We’d like to see it come to fruition, actually do the housing development.”

Wilton said there are a couple of types of developments home builders could pursue. A subdivision requires more items to be satisfied and takes longer, she said, “where a condominium subdivision has less time involved and not quite as stringent guidelines and rules.”

And the property that's to be developed, she added, is also already zoned for single-family and multi-family residential uses, requiring no rezoning.

Site plans show space would be untouched with the currently proposed multi- and single-family sites, leaving it open to “future development" south of the Gosman Drain.

“They’re going to do this in phases,” Wilton said. “So, when you look at the plans, the most northern units for the single-family lots and then the northern part of the subdivision for the multiple-family units, that will be developed first. So he did not give us a timeline at the meeting. … A lot of the property’s been cleared already, so that’s a big piece of it.”

