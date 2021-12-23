When You Drink Soda Before Bed, This Is What Happens

Enjoying a drink before bed is a simple pleasure for many people. While some drinks can improve your sleep, others may cause problems for you. According to Everyday Health , it's a good idea to limit your liquid intake before bed . "It would be ideal to keep primary fluid intake to during the day and drink typical fluids during dinner," said Alon Avidan, MD, professor of neurology and director of the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA).

Soda, in particular, should be avoided long before you go to sleep . Many types of soda contain caffeine, which is a stimulant that wakes you up. The caffeine in soda, plus the sugar that is often present, can both keep you up at night if you have a drink before bed. "I would probably limit soda to no closer than three to four hours before bed without caffeine, and eight hours if it has caffeine," said Dr. Avidan. If you are craving soda before bed, try sipping on some plain carbonated water instead.

The Best Things To Drink Before Bed

While you should get most of your hydration in during the day, some nighttime beverages can actually help you sleep better. According to Healthline , cherry juice is a good thing to sip on before bed. Cherries contain tryptophan, which is an amino acid that is a precursor to melatonin , which is the hormone responsible for making you feel sleepy. Chamomile tea is another great option that can help you feel more relaxed before you go to sleep. Valerian tea and peppermint tea are two other choices you can consider.

One of the best things to drink before bed is plain water. Take small sips before you get ready for bed to avoid waking up in the middle of the night from a full bladder. Plain water will help you stay hydrated and avoid feelings of dehydration when you wake up in the morning. Most people can benefit from drinking more water, so having a few sips before bed will offer many benefits.

