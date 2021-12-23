ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

When You Drink Soda Before Bed, This Is What Happens

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JF5f_0dUg0HvW00

Enjoying a drink before bed is a simple pleasure for many people. While some drinks can improve your sleep, others may cause problems for you. According to Everyday Health , it's a good idea to limit your liquid intake before bed . "It would be ideal to keep primary fluid intake to during the day and drink typical fluids during dinner," said Alon Avidan, MD, professor of neurology and director of the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA).

Soda, in particular, should be avoided long before you go to sleep . Many types of soda contain caffeine, which is a stimulant that wakes you up. The caffeine in soda, plus the sugar that is often present, can both keep you up at night if you have a drink before bed. "I would probably limit soda to no closer than three to four hours before bed without caffeine, and eight hours if it has caffeine," said Dr. Avidan. If you are craving soda before bed, try sipping on some plain carbonated water instead.

The Best Things To Drink Before Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LsuV_0dUg0HvW00

While you should get most of your hydration in during the day, some nighttime beverages can actually help you sleep better. According to Healthline , cherry juice is a good thing to sip on before bed. Cherries contain tryptophan, which is an amino acid that is a precursor to melatonin , which is the hormone responsible for making you feel sleepy. Chamomile tea is another great option that can help you feel more relaxed before you go to sleep. Valerian tea and peppermint tea are two other choices you can consider.

One of the best things to drink before bed is plain water. Take small sips before you get ready for bed to avoid waking up in the middle of the night from a full bladder. Plain water will help you stay hydrated and avoid feelings of dehydration when you wake up in the morning. Most people can benefit from drinking more water, so having a few sips before bed will offer many benefits.

Read this next: What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Soda Every Day

Comments / 2

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Sleep Disorder#Sugar#Caffeine#Water Intake#Food Drink#Everyday Health#Md
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LiveScience

Can drinking warm milk really help you fall asleep?

When heading to bed, people often do a variety of rituals to help them prepare for a restful night's sleep, such as taking a warm bath or doing nighttime yoga. But what about the time-honored tradition of drinking a cup of warm milk before getting under the covers? Is there any scientific evidence that drinking a tall glass will make you sleepy?
HEALTH
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: What Does It Mean When a Drink Has a Coaster on Top of It?

Have you ever seen someone at a bar put a coaster on top of their drink and then proceed to walk away? If you’ve ever questioned this practice — Where are they going? What’s wrong with their drink? — you’re likely not the only one. Bar culture has its own unspoken language, different quirks that seem strange to a passerby, but to the experienced barfly, the signal is clear.
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
mediafeed.org

The one sweet treat you should never eat before bed

If you’re like me, you agree that there’s nothing quite as comforting as a big bowl of ice cream. Also, if you’re like me, you don’t even care what flavor you have — or whether you eat it from straight from the pint — as long as you can sneak a few bites before bedtime.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
d1softballnews.com

High cholesterol, what to drink to finally say goodbye

What should be done to lower cholesterol and above all Can You Lower High Cholesterol Without Taking Medications?. The first step to lowering cholesterol in overweight or obese people is to lose weight. What to do in case of high cholesterol. The artichoke has numerous beneficial qualities. It is able...
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy