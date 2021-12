The 2021 Hope College Christmas Vespers service has been recorded and is being featured online and on WGVU television and area radio stations. The program of Christmas carols and anthems is presented by the college’s Department of Music and features more than 200 performers in historic Dimnent Memorial Chapel. The services feature a variety of Hope instrumental and vocal groups as well as the college’s historic Skinner organ. The Chapel Choir premiered a piece composed for this year’s Vespers service by Dr. Benjamin Krause, assistant professor of music, with text written by Dr. Pablo Peschiera, associate professor of English and department chair. This year’s services were held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO