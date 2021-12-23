ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The BPO’s Calendar is packed with iconic stars, soundtracks, symphonies, and Mozart!

By Sarah Maurer
buffalorising.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a very busy holiday concert season, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is also looking forward to an exciting kickoff to 2022 with a line-up of January concerts that has something for nearly every musical taste, from opera, to pops, and more. “Returning to Kleinhans with live...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
toledo.com

Toledo Symphony’s First Concert of 2022 Features Dvořák’s Symphony from the New World with Acclaimed Guest Artists

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8PM, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) kicks off its first performance of the new year with New Year, New World—a one-night-only ProMedica Masterworks Series performance at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater. Multiple Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta and world-renowned soprano Janinah Burnett come to Toledo to perform with the TSO on this program featuring Adolphus Hailstork’s Three Spirituals for Orchestra, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony from the New World. In-person and livestreaming tickets are available and can be purchased online at toledosymphony.com, by calling 419.246.8000, or stopping by the TAPA Box Office in person at 1838 Parkwood Ave.
TOLEDO, OH
classicfm.com

Mozart’s best music: 15 of his greatest works

Opera, piano music, symphonies or concertos – Mozart’s music has something for everyone. Here's our pick of 15 great pieces, so you listen for yourself and discover the essential Mozart downloads. 1. Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major. A cheery skipping horn tune coupled with playful...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Symphony's concertmaster captures spirit of the season in concert

If you want to get in the Christmas mood, invite the Sioux City Symphony’s concertmaster, Bacco Liu to your house. At Sunday’s “Christmas with the Symphony,” the violinist had several solos that were so moving you felt like all those we’ve lost this year were in the room. Coupled with pianist Anne Waltner on “Greensleeves,” he conjured brilliant memories and provided the heart necessary to remember what matters most.
SIOUX CITY, IA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Mozart - What the Letters Show

If you’ve seen the movie Amadeus, or the play it was based on, you may have gotten the impression that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was some sort of giggling idiot who just happened to be really good at writing music. Nothing, in fact, could be further from the truth. Read...
MUSIC
theurbannews.com

Asheville Symphony Presents New Year’s Eve: Queens of Soul

Featuring powerhouse guest vocalists performing Motown, R&B and Soul hits. Ring in the New Year in style with the Asheville Symphony’s “Queens of Soul” concert: an evening of Motown, R&B and Soul hits, and more, featuring guest vocalists Morgan James and Erica Gabriel. The concert takes place Friday, December 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, under the baton of ASO Music Director Darko Butorac.
ASHEVILLE, NC
classical-music.com

Mozart: Wind Concertos

LSO Live LSO 0855 (CD/SACD) 141:18 mins (2 discs) You would expect the principal woodwind players of a team in the London Symphony Orchestra’s league to perform at stellar technical level. Even more striking, and highly appealing besides, is the musical spirit that’s in evidence here throughout, and which suits Mozart’s music to near perfection. A sequence of alert and personable orchestral accompaniments under Jaime Martín (slightly reduced vibrato from the strings) underpins solo playing that reflects the different solo characters involved in, as it happens, three very different works. If the Second Horn Concerto gives Timothy Jones rather less fine material to work with than his colleagues, Olivier Stankiewicz engages happily with the Oboe Concerto’s inventive poise, and includes two contrasted solo cadenzas – super-virtuoso in the first movement, much simpler in the finale – showing how a fine all-round musician can deliver both ways.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Person
David Bowie
Person
James Horner
culturemap.com

Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Con Amore: Dorothy Gal

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 season is themed "Mozart Con Amore." This concert will feature soprano Dorothy Gal and include selections like Britten's Men of Goodwill, Waldteufel's Les Patineurs (Skater’s Waltz), Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate, Krogstad's The Bells of Christmas, Shelsdon's A Most Wonderful Christmas, I Saw Three Ships, and Moraine's Christmas Island. There will also be the annual sing-along.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Florida’s New World Symphony Announces 2022 Festival

Titled “I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance and Beyond,” the festival will be led by the New World Symphony’s (NWS) artistic director and conductor, Michael Tilson Thomas. The Harlem Renaissance was centered in New York City between the 1920s and 1930s. This cultural movement marked a...
FLORIDA STATE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Jersey Boys star to perform at the Shreveport Symphony's Holiday Pops concert

Madam Secretary, Jersey Boys star Erich Bergan is slated to perform at the Shreveport Symphony's Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the RiverView Theater. This is the first performance the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra has held at its home theater since the pandemic shut-down in March 2020. Michael Butterman will conduct the SSO with Michael Orland on piano.
SHREVEPORT, LA
inlander.com

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony is a humdinger of music to close out a humdinger of a year

Beethoven had been almost completely deaf for nearly a decade when his Ninth Symphony debuted in Vienna in 1824. It was the famously tormented composer's last finished symphony, now regarded as a milestone in humankind's long history of music, but not a note of the performance — nor, for that matter, a single handclap of the audience's rapturous applause — ever reached his ears.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpo#Orchestral Music#African American Music#Soundtracks#Performing#New World Symphony#African American#Native American#Haffner
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
buffalorising.com

GCR Audio presents: Sounds of the Season

GCR Audio has found another way to brighten our days this holiday season. The recording studio is in the process of releasing some of our favorite holiday tunes, featuring local talents. And they’ve done it in tandem with a festive yule log that you can broadcast on your TV.
BUFFALO, NY
cultureowl.com

GSO's "Symphony in the City" series

TAGS: Classical Jazz Contemporary Pop International Music. The GSO’s “Symphony in the City” series is a celebration of our seventieth anniversary! For this special occasion, GSO music director and conductor Timothy Verville filmed our musicians in performing around our wonderful hometown of Marietta, Ga. These performances, presented in 4k with amazing audio and unique locations, feature music ranging from classical, pops, jazz, world music, and even three never before heard commission/world premieres by metro-Atlanta based composers.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
capeandislands.org

The soundtrack of the season

Host Hanif Abdurraqib brings us a special episode of Object of Sound, taking a deep dive into the world of Christmas music. Whether you’re flooded with excitement and warm nostalgia at the first beat of ‘Jingle Bells,’ or desperately counting down the days until January, Christmas music is everywhere. From the tackiest tracks to the most moving melodies, join us to explore the soundtrack of the season. We’ll hear from special guests: musical duo She & Him, plus Song Exploder’s Hrishikesh Hirway. We also hear from listeners across the country who’ve called in to share their non-traditional Christmas traditions.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy