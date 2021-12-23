ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Be Equal: U.S. Democracy at ‘critical risk’

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“If Congress fails to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, American democracy will be at critical risk … Defenders of democracy in America still have a slim window of opportunity to act. But time is ticking away, and midnight is approaching. To lose our democracy but preserve the filibuster in its...

Don’t Despair About U.S. Democracy. Fix It.

Last week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I’ll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal.To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious as the setbacks have been (and yes, the loss of the Voting Rights Act is a big deal), it’s still possible to overstate the overall retreat that’s happened. We haven’t returned to 1960 or 1910 or 1860, and it isn’t particularly close. Nor is the movement all in the same direction. For one example, the diversity of elected and unelected government officials in the U.S. isn’t just better than it was in 1960 or 1970; it’s significantly better than it was 20 years ago and continues to improve. For another, many of the efforts to make it more difficult to vote are in turn rollbacks of laws passed in the last 25 years to make it easier. I’ll give you one more: The Bright Line Watch survey finds that both Democratic and Republican voters underestimate the other party’s support for democracy. That can be dangerous, since it can lead to pre-emptive attacks on the system to prevent the other side from acting first. But it also means that we’re not dealing with a system in which deep antidemocratic sentiment is entrenched among the rank and file.It’s not just voters. If the biggest threat is antidemocratic sentiment among Republican party actors, and particularly former President Donald Trump and his allies, then we also have to remember that Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election was unsuccessful in large part because Republicans refused to go along. In state after state, election officials insisted on reporting the real results. Republican-majority legislatures refused to send alternate slates of electors to Congress. Vice President Mike Pence declined to participate in Trump’s plotting. To be sure: We can never be certain whether those who refused to go along might’ve chosen otherwise had the election been just a little closer. But it’s also possible that most of the Republicans in the House and Senate who voted against the lawful results on Jan. 6 were merely making a symbolic statement, and would’ve backed off if they thought they could actually overturn the results.There’s another point to be made here about Republicans who resisted Trump last winter. For the most part, folks such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were squarely in the mainstream of their party right up until Trump pushed them to betray their oaths of office. (Kemp was mostly known nationally for efforts to make it harder to vote.) But they and other Republicans seemed to see a clear line between shifting the law to their benefit and ignoring the law altogether. It’s possible that while some Trump-aligned Republicans are ready to do anything for him, others believe in the rule of law and, once in office, will see things differently than they do now. That may not be entirely comforting. But U.S. history offers many examples of marginal shifts in the rules of the game to favor one party or group or person. As long as it doesn’t go too far, the result can be a muddling-through kind of democracy. The point of all this is that despair is the wrong reaction to the current situation. The risks are real, but they’re only risks, and there are entirely plausible off-ramps. Moreover, moving farther away from a healthy republic will require making choices, on the individual and collective levels, not just ambling along. That means decisions can be made differently; political action can still still change the results. It’s true that if we muddle through with the same institutions, the same risks could recur. That’s the nature of politics. People choose, and may choose poorly. But as long as the republic still stands, citizens still have the opportunity to decide wisely, and to opt for a system that keeps future collective choice meaningful.For your weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:1. Jenn M. Jackson on bell hooks.2. David Karol has some historical perspective on abortion as a future national issue.3. Benjamin L. McKean at the Monkey Cage on supply-chain issues.4. And Lindsey Cormack on ranked-choice voting.
Harsh prison terms for top democracy activists spark sharp Western criticism

The Biden administration and leading European allies on Tuesday forcefully condemned an 18-year jail sentence handed down to the husband of 2020 opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the U.S. ambassador to Minsk calling it another “unjust” and “vengeful” act by the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Xinhua Commentary: Faltering U.S.-led alliance behind democracy circus

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" finally ended up amid waves of criticism and doubts from both within and without the United States. In the name of reviving democracy, the United States handpicked participants for the political farce based on its own interests and preferences. Yet it has not only failed to fool the global community, but actually further exposed Washington's discordance with its allies.
Biden’s Promise of More Equal U.S. Takes Hit With Spending Plan

Support for families, education sought to reduce inequalities. Measures may be pared back or scrapped after Manchin says ‘no’. ’s promise to reduce income and wealth disparities in the U.S. has suffered a major setback with the collapse of his social-spending bill. Early in the pandemic, U.S. policy makers...
A key challenge for Biden: Those most at risk are his biggest critics

There are degrees of hostility to the coronavirus vaccines, encapsulated in two incidents this weekend. In one, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (R) told a gathering of young right-wing activists that she would only get a vaccine dose “over my dead body.” In another, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) awkwardly declined to respond to a question from Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo about whether he had received a vaccine booster by stating that “I have done whatever I did, the normal shot” and then elevating the popular it’s-an-individual-choice argument.
Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Could America’s longest-serving ‘political prisoner’ be on the verge of freedom?

Native American activist Leonard Peltier has spent 44 years behind bars for the murder of two FBI agents during a 1975 gun battle on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. For decades, activists have maintained his innocence, stating that his conviction was based on an “unfair trial”.Human rights leaders fighting for his freedom have included everyone from Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama to Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Coretta Scott King. Musicians including Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne have held concerts to highlight his fight for freedom. But in 2021 came one...
Ted Cruz and the Republican Party's next-in-line problem

Nearly a decade ago, former Sen. Rick Santorum ran a surprisingly competitive presidential campaign, before ultimately coming up short against former Gov. Mitt Romney. As the 2016 cycle approached, the Pennsylvania Republican saw himself as a national frontrunner — since he was the next in line, which in GOP politics, often has real meaning.
