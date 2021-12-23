Rutgers University enacts vax mandate at all indoor athletic games

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Rutgers University announced Thursday it will implement a vaccine mandate for all athletic games, effective immediately.

All attendees at indoor events will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event, along with a photo ID, the university announced.

Rutgers said masks are still required to be worn in the arena during the duration of each event.

"Spectators who fail to comply with the face mask policy will be asked to leave the arena," the university said on its website.

Concessions will be limited to water and soft drinks only, with no outside food, drinks or alcoholic beverages permitted.

Doors for all events will open 90 minutes prior to the start of each event.

The men's basketball game against Maine has been moved to Dec. 30 at 1 p.m., while the game against Central Connecticut State has been rescheduled to Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.