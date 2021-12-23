ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bags and bags’ of Christmas gifts stolen in warehouse break-in, Georgia charity says

By Tanasia Kenney
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of holiday gifts won’t end up in the hands of needy kids and families this Christmas, thanks to a brazen thief. Now, volunteers at the Empty Stocking Fund in Atlanta are scrambling to pick up the pieces after a robber smashed his way into the charity’s warehouse on Dec. 22...

WSB Radio

Thief breaks through wall of Empty Stocking fund warehouse; makes-off with bags of gifts

“It’s pretty heartbreaking and our hearts were really, really heavy. Really hard digging our way out of this trying to figure out how we move forward.”. Manda Hunt is talking about the discovery at the organization’s warehouse in the Pittsburgh community of Atlanta early Wednesday morning – somebody had “sledgehammered their way in” through a hole in the cinder block wall, about four feet wide/three feet tall.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Gifts for needy children are stolen from Atlanta warehouse

ATLANTA (AP) — Volunteers working to distribute presents to needy children say they lost thousands of dollars in gifts to someone who broke into their southwest Atlanta warehouse. Workers at the Empty Stocking Fund warehouse discovered Wednesday morning that someone had knocked a gaping hole through a cinderblock wall to get inside the warehouse. Manda […]
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two Atlanta businessmen play Santa after Grinch breaks into charity warehouse

A bold burglar bashed his way through a cinder block wall into the warehouse of the Empty Stocking Fund in Atlanta early Wednesday morning. That man can be see pulling bag after bag of toy slated for less fortunate families this Christmas out of the building. But two Atlanta businessmen have since come to the rescue after seeing the story on Good Day Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
