Son to be charged in death of father after he’s released from hospital, NC police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a homicide in High Point.
Police say they were called to a home on Running Cedar Trail just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in reference to an injured person.
At the scene, they found 29-year-old Daniel Webster Pinnix with non-life-threatening but severe injuries. The investigation led officers to check a different, nearby, residence where they located Thurman Alonza Pinnix, 60, dead.
According to officers, Thurman and Daniel Pinnix were father and son. The two had gotten into some kind of fight. The circumstances of this fight are still being investigated.
Officers determined there was probable cause to charge Daniel Webster Pinnix in the death of his father Thurman Alonza Pinnix.
Once Daniel is released from medical care for his non-life-threatening injuries, he will be served a warrant for first-degree murder, police say.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
