ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Son to be charged in death of father after he’s released from hospital, NC police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixOZo_0dUfzUEQ00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a homicide in High Point.

Police say they were called to a home on Running Cedar Trail just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in reference to an injured person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov0wr_0dUfzUEQ00
Daniel Webster Pinnix (prior booking photo)

At the scene, they found 29-year-old Daniel Webster Pinnix with non-life-threatening but severe injuries. The investigation led officers to check a different, nearby, residence where they located Thurman Alonza Pinnix, 60, dead.

Charlotte man charged with murder of girlfriend’s 7-month-old child, police say

According to officers, Thurman and Daniel Pinnix were father and son. The two had gotten into some kind of fight. The circumstances of this fight are still being investigated.

Officers determined there was probable cause to charge Daniel Webster Pinnix in the death of his father Thurman Alonza Pinnix.

Once Daniel is released from medical care for his non-life-threatening injuries, he will be served a warrant for first-degree murder, police say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

14-year-old shoots, injures officer near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was shot by a 14-year-old near an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to police. Police said the shooting happened near the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes off Reddman Road near the 6100 block of Treetop Court. Officers responded to the report of a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charges dropped in disappearance of 1-year-old SC child in 2016

ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two men in what authorities said was the death of a 1-year-old child who has not been seen in more than six years. Travis Jones, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had been charged with homicide by child abuse. Police said he is the last person […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

27-year-old man killed in Salisbury shooting on Christmas Day

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 27-year-old man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Day and the police are investigating the incident as a homicide, department officials confirmed with Fox 46 on Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 9 p.m. Christmas Day near 400 Laurel Pointe Circle. 27-year-old Raheem Johnson […]
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Webster, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Webster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Weather#Hospital#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘It felt different’: Impact of omicron variant felt at Charlotte churches on Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While it’s impossible to cancel Christmas, COVID and the Omicron variant have certainly made the holiday feel different. Local churches reported fewer attendees at Christmas Eve services and many families said their gatherings were smaller, too. Rev. Carrie Veal, Minister of Children and Community Life at Myers Park Baptist […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy