22nd Century Shares Pop On FDA Marketing Authorization

The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) increased by 38.6% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) – a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science – increased by 38.6% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) announcing today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of the company’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs).
