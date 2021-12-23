ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22nd Century Shares Pop On FDA Marketing Authorization

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) shareholders received an early Christmas gift, as the company announced it had received FDA authorization to market its products as modified risk tobacco products. The company's shares were up 50% in midday trading on the...

pulse2.com

22nd Century Group Stock (XXII): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) increased by 38.6% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) – a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science – increased by 38.6% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) announcing today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of the company’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs).
Aurora, 22nd Century in pact with Cronos to license biosynthesis IP for cannabinoids

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) have inked a three-way non-exclusive agreement to license biosynthesis intellectual property to Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). The deal covers the research and development of the biosynthesis of cannabinoids. Biosynthesis is a process where living microorganisms are used to convert simple molecules into complex...
Pfizer COVID-19 pill granted FDA authorization

The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Accordingly, the oral treatment named PAXLOVID (containing nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) is allowed for use in those aged 12 years above for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The regulator says that the treatment...
FDA Authorizes Marketing of Tobacco Products that Help Reduce Exposure to and Consumption of Nicotine for Smokers Who Use Them

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs), which help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers who use them. These are the first combusted cigarettes to be authorized as MRTPs and the second tobacco products overall to receive “exposure modification” orders, which allows them to be marketed as having a reduced level of, or presenting a reduced exposure to, a substance.
FDA Prepared To Authorize Merck, Pfizer Pills Imminently

Just in time for President Biden to make his big speech Tuesday evening, the FDA has just confirmed that it plans to authorize the Merck and Pfizer pills, which have proven reasonably successful at suppressing serious COVID symptoms in potentially high-risk patients. They could be authorized before Wednesday, meaning the approval will likely come with days to spare before the Christmas holiday.
Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
Stimulus Check Payments In 2022: Here’s Who’s Eligible For New Year Cash From Next Week

While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Bitcoin Update: Bulls Need To Make Their Move

3 Issues Facing Bitcoin, Ethereum In 2022 And Why The Bumpy Ride Could... By Andy Hecht - Dec 27, 2021 1. This article was written exclusively for Investing.com A winning year though Ethereum did a lot better Custody is critical Security poses threats Control: the leading issue for... Whither Crypto?...
