ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special

By Joey Arnone
undertheradarmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, the new LCD Soundsystem special, The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, premiered on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. The two-part special opened with a sitcom...

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
floodmagazine.com

LCD Soundsystem Announces Eric Wareheim–Directed Holiday Special

LCD Soundsystem is currently in the midst of a long run of shows at Brooklyn Steel, which ends on December 21. But if you haven’t been able to snag tickets, then not all hope is lost for you to see the band in some capacity this year. On December 22, the group is airing The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special via Amazon.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Christine Ko
Person
Tony Cavalero
Person
Eric Wareheim
Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

There's no denying that Friday is the best day for music. And as we gear up for the weekend, to unwind after another five-day stretch, having the right playlist to carry you over is essential. However you choose to spend the weekend, you’re going to need some fresh songs to accompany everything from your Saturday night pregame to your Sunday morning hangover. Highsnobiety Soundsystem has got you covered with the 50 best new songs that you need now. Starting with our top 5 tracks below!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

LCD Soundsystem cancel final Brooklyn Steel shows

Band changed their mind after initially posting the shows would go on as planned. LCD Soundsystem has canceled the final three shows of its 20 show Brooklyn Steel residency due to concerns over the omicron COVID-19 variant. The band shared the news on Sunday (Dec 19th), which was the first of the final three.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcd Soundsystem#Amazon Music#American Dream#Columbia#Patreon
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, particularly in New York, Brooklyn Steel has canceled the remaining three dates of LCD Soundsystem’s “You Are Here” 20-night residency at the venue: tonight (Sunday) through Tuesday. A statement from the venue reads, “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

LCD Soundsystem Issues Statement Regarding This Weekend’s NYC Shows

LCD Soundsystem issued a statement on Friday regarding the band’s residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel this weekend. The seven-piece, Brooklyn-based group assured fans that it would continue its run at the hometown venue despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, but pleaded with would-be concertgoers to make responsible decisions. “we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
undertheradarmag.com

“Six Feet Under” Music Supervisors Thomas Golubić and Gary Calamar on the Show’s 20th Anniversary

There is such a wealth of content on television, both landed and streaming, that it’s unlikely viewers would take a deep dive into the annals of HBO to find the network’s early series. Sex in the City is getting some shine with its shaky reboot, And Just Like That… and The Sopranos is getting another look with the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. An HBO series that is almost never talked about, which is truly a shame, is the evergreen Six Feet Under.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Xiu Xiu – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast

Jamie Stewart, from experimental noise-pop band Xiu Xiu, is our guest on the latest episode of the Under the Radar with Celine Teo-Blockey podcast, our last episode of 2021. The Los Angeles native and his Xiu Xiu bandmate, Angela Seo, released their 12th studio album OH NO earlier this year via Polyvinyl. An album of duets, it features guests such as Sharon Van Etten, Alice Bag, Twin Shadow’s George Lewis Jr., Greg Saunier from Deerhoof, Liz Harris, and Owen Pallett, among others.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Listen to Christmas Underground’s 2021 Mix Featuring Obscure Indie Rock Christmas Songs

Jim Goodwin’s This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song Mix Features Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and Some Great Bands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of. Jim Goodwin of the Christmas Underground blog is back with this year’s indie rock Christmas mix, this year titled This Is Just a Modern Xmas Song. For over a decade now Goodwin has tirelessly been putting together an annual mix of indie rock Christmas songs, handing CDs out to friends and also posting it online via Mixcloud and Christmas Underground. You will recognize a few of the artists (this year’s mix includes Hiss Golden Messenger, Self Esteem, and YACHT), but many of the artists are likely somewhat obscure to even ardent followers of indie music. Every mix’s cover art features a parody of a different Belle and Sebastian album, EP, or single cover, all featuring Goodwin in a Santa hat. This year’s cover art (see above) was inspired by the cover of Belle and Sebastian’s 1998 EP This Is Just a Modern Rock Song. Check out the 2021 mix below.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

LCD Soundsystem scraps remainder of NYC residency dates

LCD Soundsystem has canceled the remainder of the band’s ongoing residency at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel due to surging COVID-19 case numbers driven by the Omicron variant. Last Friday, the dance-punk outfit announced that they intended to go on with the shows, while allowing anyone who no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Pat Monahan Of Train Fame Ready To Host New Jersey Holiday Special

Every year we transform into the Christmas Station, your Home for the Holidays. The response is always bananas with the volume of requests via phone, our app, and social channels exploding. This year, we wanted to add a little more fun with a special celebrity disc jockey. Introducing... Pat Monahan!...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy