A Tour Through Mayfair With Well Traveled

Just in time for those looking to ring in the new year with healthy resolutions, award-winning luxury tour operator TCS World Travel has announced four new 2022 trips focused on wellness and adventure. Travelers can choose from two departure dates of a domestic small group jet trip to some of the United States’ top wine and wellness destinations including Napa Valley, California and Willamette Valley, Oregon, or three fully-customizable international itineraries to Canada, Costa Rica and Bhutan. Travelers seeking exciting new adventures and enriching, healing experiences can take part in activities such as canoeing through a remote rainforest, practicing yoga in a tranquil garden, or hiking to a renowned monastery over ten thousand feet above sea level.
