Walkertown, NC

2 charged with animal cruelty after malnourished puppies taken from NC home, deputies says

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two pups have found a new forever home after being surrendered to the sheriff’s office.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies received a tip about two puppies in Walkertown who were being kept in “questionable” conditions. When officers responded on Nov. 23, they found two emaciated puppy without adequate shelter and no food or water.

The owners told officers with Animal Services that the puppies had not been eating for the past two weeks no matter what they offered them. The owners then said they had not taken the puppies to the vet to determine why they weren’t eating.

18 months after vanishing, dog adopted from NC rescue turns up hundreds of miles away

According to the sheriff’s office, the owners signed over custody of the pups, Bear and Boomer, and they were taken to be evaluated by the Forsyth Humane Society. They were underweight and dehydrated, but ate food and drank water. The veteranarian said other than being malnourished, there appeared to be no underlying illness that would have caused them not to eat.

    Bear
    Boomer

As a result of the investigation, Cassidy Nokomis Welch, 24, of Walkertown, and Shawn Farrentino Carter, 25, of Walnut Cove, have each been charged with cruelty to animals for “unlawfully, willfully, and intentionally depriving of necessary sustenance.”

Under the supervision of the humane society, Bear and Boomer began to gain weight and get healthy and now get to enjoy Christmas in their forever home, with some stylish sweaters, too!

